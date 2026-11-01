Sanjay Gupta funeral: Late filmmaker’s daughter allegedly makes obscene gesture at paparazzi in viral clip- Watch

Photographers gathered to pay their last respects and cover the funeral proceedings of the filmmaker. However, a video from the event has drawn attention online over an alleged gesture made towards the paparazzi.

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Viral video claims filmmaker's daughter made obscene gesture at paps (PC: Instagram)

The final farewell to filmmaker Sanjay Gupta brought together several familiar faces from the Hindi film industry, but a video recorded outside the funeral has now drawn attention online for a different reason. A clip shared on social media shows a girl inside a car appearing to make an obscene gesture towards photographers gathered outside. A paparazzi page claimed that the girl was Gupta’s daughter, Dalai. However, her identity has not been independently confirmed as her face is covered in the footage. The video has prompted questions and mixed reactions from social media users.

Sanjay Gupta’s daughter allegedly makes obscene gesture at paps

The video was shared by paparazzi page Buzzzooka Scrolls with the caption, “Why Did Sanjay Gupta’s Daughter Lose Her Cool With the Paps?” It shows a girl sitting in the passenger seat of a car with her face concealed under a hoodie.

In the clip, she appears to laugh while making a middle-finger gesture towards photographers standing outside. The driver seems to try to stop her, while another person seated in the back also appears to intervene. Despite their reactions, the girl is seen continuing the gesture.

The page claimed that the girl was Gupta’s daughter Dalai. However, since her face is not visible, the claim remains unverified. Several viewers questioned the behaviour shown in the clip, with some asking why the person was laughing during the filmmaker’s funeral. Others pointed out that there was no confirmation of the girl’s identity.

See viral video from Sanjay Gupta’s funeral here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buzzzooka Prime (@buzzzookaprime)

Film industry attends Sanjay Gupta’s funeral

Gupta’s funeral took place in Mumbai on Saturday, with friends, family members and colleagues from the film industry gathering to pay their final respects. Abhishek Bachchan, Farah Khan, Rakesh Roshan and Fardeen Khan were among those who attended before the filmmaker’s final journey to the Versova crematorium.

Several people close to Gupta appeared emotional during the farewell. Actor Ronit Roy was among the first to arrive and struggled to hold back his tears. Rohit Roy was also visibly upset, while filmmaker Milap Zaveri appeared shaken as he reached Gupta’s residence.

Sudhanshu Pandey and Ashoke Pandit were among the other members of the film fraternity who visited the filmmaker’s home to support the family and pay their respects.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buzzzooka Prime (@buzzzookaprime)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buzzzooka Prime (@buzzzookaprime)

Police investigate Sanjay Gupta’s death

Sanjay Gupta reportedly died after falling in the bathroom of his Mumbai residence. The incident is believed to have happened during the night and was discovered the following morning. Versova police registered an accidental death report and began investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Police have said that no evidence of foul play has been found so far.

A look at Sanjay Gupta’s career

Gupta died at the age of 57 after spending more than three decades in the film industry. He made his directorial debut with Aatish: Feel The Fire in 1994 and later became known for crime dramas and action films such as Jung, Kaante, Shootout at Wadala and Kaabil. He was married to Anu Lekhi. The couple divorced before later remarrying.