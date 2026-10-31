Sanjay Gupta, Shootout at Lokhandwala director, dies at 57 in Mumbai

Veteran filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, known for directing Kaante, Shootout at Lokhandwala and Kaabil, dies at 57. His death has left the film industry mourning the loss of a filmmaker known for his distinctive style of crime dramas and action thrillers.

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Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta dies at 57 (PC: Twitter)

The Hindi film industry has lost another filmmaker, with director, writer, and producer Sanjay Gupta passing away in Mumbai. Veteran Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, best known for directing films like Kaante, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Shootout at Wadala and Kaabil, has passed away at the age of 57. Known for bringing crime stories, gangster dramas and stylish action sequences to the big screen, Gupta built a distinct identity in Bollywood over a career spanning several decades. His films often explored the darker side of Mumbai, with strong characters, memorable dialogues, and gripping action. The filmmaker’s sudden demise has left people from the entertainment industry mourning his loss.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta dies at 57

Sanjay Gupta passed away on October 30, 2026, after suffering a head injury following a fall at his Mumbai residence and further details are awaited. Gupta reportedly fell in the kitchen at around 2:30 pm, suffering a head injury, according to the latest media reports.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed the news of his death through an emotional social media post. Remembering Gupta, he described him as an ace director, a wonderful narrator and a passionate filmmaker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit1)



In his tribute, he wrote, “It’s really shocking and sad. Just got the news that our dear friend an ace director @_sanjaygupta is no more. He passed due to a head injury at home. Another talent gone too soon. He was a wonderful narrator, full of life persona & a passionate filmmaker. A great loss to our industry. Will miss you my friend. Condolences to his family & dear ones. Om Shaanti”

Sanjay Gupta’s career: From Aatish to Kaante and Shootout at Lokhandwala

Sanjay Gupta made his directorial debut with Aatish: Feel the Fire in 1994, featuring Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Pancholi. However, it was his 2002 film Kaante that became one of the most recognised projects of his career.

Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Lucky Ali and Kumar Gaurav, the crime thriller developed a cult following over the years. Its storytelling, ensemble cast and action sequences helped it stand out among Bollywood films of that period.

Gupta continued exploring crime-based stories with films such as Musafir and Shootout at Lokhandwala. The latter, released in 2007, was inspired by the 1991 Lokhandwala Complex shootout and featured Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Dutt, Amitabh Bachchan and other prominent actors.

His other notable directorial projects included Zinda, Shootout at Wadala, Jazbaa, Kaabil and Mumbai Saga. In 2017, he directed Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam in Kaabil. Apart from directing, Gupta also worked as a producer and screenwriter. He founded White Feather Films, his production company, which backed several projects during his career.

His death marks the end of a career that gave Hindi cinema several memorable crime dramas and action films. He is survived by his family, and further details about his last rites are awaited.