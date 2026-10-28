Sara Ali Khan says nepotism has become a bad word’, reveals she had no godfather

Sara Ali Khan on nepotism: ‘I've not had a father going to offices, negotiating my contracts and begging people to take me in their films’; says she handled Kedarnath problems on her own.

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Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan has opened up about the advantages and challenges of being born into a film family. The actor admitted that her family background helped her enter Bollywood and gave her early recognition. However, she feels the constant debate around nepotism often overshadows the hard work she’s put into building her career.

In an interview with Filmfare, Sara was asked whether her family’s legacy had helped her or put pressure on her. She said, “It’s a combination of both. I’m not naive or delusional enough to not accept and be grateful that it has opened doors. It has given me access; it has given me recognition and fame, maybe even before I became an actor. But having said that, sometimes I do feel that the bar is too high. Nepotism has just become a bad word for people. And what I don’t appreciate is that it takes away from the effort that one has made. I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again. Whether it’s Janhvi, Ananya or me, we haven’t chosen who we were born to.”

Sara also spoke about the advantages that star kids receive when they enter the film industry. At the same time, she said that actors should not be blamed for the families they are born into.

She added, “We were just fortunate enough. I don’t think it’s fair to be hung for what’s not our fault. Do I feel we have an edge? Yes, for sure. We were given a debut that people crave for. But eight years into my career, having to still explain that to people… I don’t think that that onus should lie on me. I live with a single mother. I’ve not had a father going to offices, negotiating my contracts and begging people to take me in their films. When I had a problem with Kedarnath, I was sorting it out myself. There was no one with me. It’s a double-edged sword. Because I’ve not had a godfather in the industry at all.”

Sara Ali Khan’s Bollywood Background

Sara comes from a prominent film family. She is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh and the granddaughter of veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and former Indian cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Her maternal grandmother is writer and politician Rukhsana Sultana.

Her parents divorced in 2004, and Sara was primarily raised by her mother. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath in 2018. Since then, she has appeared in films such as Simmba, Atrangi Re, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Ae Watan Mere Watan.

Sara is currently seen in Udta Teer, a spy comedy directed by Aakash Kaushik in his directorial debut. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Guneet Monga, Apoorva Mehta and Achin Jain under Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, with Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Suhail Nayyar, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Brijendra Kala and Sandeep Anand in supporting roles. Udta Teer has received a mixed response from audiences and critics.