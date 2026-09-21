Shah Rukh Khan arrives at Lalbaugcha Raja with Gauri and Suhana Khan, protects them in crowded pandal- Watch Video

Shah Rukh Khan made a festive appearance in Mumbai as he joined his wife and daughter for a visit to one of the city's most revered Ganpati celebrations.

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Shah Rukh Khan seeks blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja (PC: Instagram)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s latest public appearance has added a starry touch to Mumbai’s Ganeshotsav celebrations. The superstar stepped out with his family to visit one of the city’s most famous Ganpati pandals and seek blessings from Lalbaugcha Raja. As expected, his presence quickly drew attention from devotees and fans gathered at the venue. However, the visit was not just about the actor’s appearance. A video from the pandal captured some warm family moments, including Shah Rukh walking through the crowd with Gauri and Suhana Khan and making sure they stayed close to him. The family also participated in the prayers during their visit.

Shah Rukh Khan visits Lalbaugcha Raja with family

Shah Rukh Khan visited Lalbaugcha Raja on Monday, September 21, accompanied by wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and his manager Pooja Dadlani. The actor arrived at the crowded pandal amid tight security as devotees gathered to catch a glimpse of him.

For the festive outing, Shah Rukh wore a blue kurta. Suhana was dressed in a green traditional outfit while Gauri opted for a yellow ethnic ensemble. The family kept their visit centred around the religious celebrations and were seen offering prayers at the pandal.

Shah Rukh protects Gauri and Suhana amid crowd

The large gathering around the superstar made it difficult for the family to move freely through the venue. Security personnel surrounded Shah Rukh as he made his way inside but the actor was also seen keeping a close watch on Gauri and Suhana.

A video from the visit shows Shah Rukh moving through the crowd while making sure that his wife and daughter remained safely beside him. Despite the rush around him, the actor appeared cheerful. He smiled and waved at devotees as he proceeded towards the idol.

See viral video of Shah Rukh Khan here

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Shah Rukh Khan and family perform aarti

One of the highlights of the visit was the family’s participation in the aarti. Shah Rukh, Gauri and Suhana were seen seeking blessings together at Lalbaugcha Raja.

The appearance comes as Mumbai continues to celebrate Ganeshotsav with enthusiasm. Lalbaugcha Raja remains one of the city’s most visited Ganpati pandals and several film personalities have already made their way there this year. Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mouni Roy, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra and Ektaa Kapoor are among the celebrities who have visited to seek Bappa’s blessings.

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Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is preparing for his next major theatrical release, King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action thriller also marks Suhana Khan’s theatrical debut. Shah Rukh plays a professional assassin who mentors Suhana’s character while Abhishek Bachchan is set to play the antagonist.

The film also features Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla and Abhay Verma in important roles.

King is expected to arrive during a major holiday release window, putting it in the same broader release period as major Hollywood titles including Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three. The presence of these big-ticket international releases is expected to make the holiday theatrical window particularly busy as the film is set to hit on December 24, 2026.