Shah Rukh Khan becomes the only Indian actor on Variety’s 100 Greatest Movie Stars of All Time list

From romantic dramas to action blockbusters, Shah Rukh Khan has built a remarkable filmography and a loyal fan base across generations and countries.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/shah-rukh-khan-becomes-the-only-indian-actor-on-varietys-100-greatest-movie-stars-of-all-time-list-8546292/ Copy

Shah Rukh Khan named among world's 100 greatest movie stars, (PC: Instagram)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has spent decades entertaining audiences with films that have become part of popular culture. From romantic dramas and thrillers to larger-than-life action entertainers, the actor has explored different roles throughout his career. His popularity also extends beyond India, with fans across several countries following his work. The superstar continues to remain a familiar face in international cinema discussions, and his film journey has now received another major recognition. The latest achievement has brought attention to his contribution to the industry and the films that helped shape his stardom.

Shah Rukh Khan secures the 92nd position on the list

Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian actor to feature in Variety’s list of the 100 Greatest Movie Stars of All Time. He has secured the 92nd position, earning a place alongside some of the most recognised names in global cinema. The list celebrates performers whose work has made a lasting impact on movies and audiences.

The publication described Khan as a major figure in Bollywood cinema and highlighted his dramatic performances, screen presence and comic timing. It also noted how he has remained popular through different phases of his career. The recognition is another milestone for the actor, whose work has found audiences well beyond the Hindi film industry.

Baazigar, Darr and Devdas among the films highlighted

The list also looked back at some of the films that played an important role in establishing Shah Rukh Khan as a leading star. His performances in Baazigar and Darr were noted as important early milestones. These films showed audiences a different side of the actor and helped him build a strong identity on screen.

His romantic roles later made him one of Hindi cinema’s most popular leading men. Films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Devdas were highlighted as key parts of that journey. While the former became a much-loved romantic classic, the latter showcased his ability to portray an emotionally intense character. His fans have long called him King Khan, a title that reflects his enduring popularity.

Who features in the top 10 of Variety’s list?

The top 10 includes several celebrated names from different eras of cinema. Legends like Marilyn Monroe, Humphrey Bogart, Charlie Chaplin, Jack Nicholson and Katharine Hepburn feature in the selection. The remaining names are Sidney Poitier, Marlon Brando, Tom Cruise, Toshiro Mifune and Barbra Streisand. Their inclusion reflects the wide range of performers who have shaped film history across countries and generations.

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King and its December release window

Shah Rukh Khan will next appear in Siddharth Anand‘s action entertainer King, which is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 24, 2026. The film also features Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji.

The release comes during a busy holiday period for international cinema. Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three are scheduled to arrive on December 17 and December 18, while Jumanji: Open World is expected on December 25. This places King between major Hollywood releases and makes the December window an important one for moviegoers.