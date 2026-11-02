Shah Rukh Khan before Mannat: A look at his early Mumbai days

Long before Mannat became one of Mumbai's most recognisable celebrity homes, Shah Rukh Khan lived in modest apartments and smaller spaces as he built his career in the film industry.

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Shah Rukh Khan's first home (PC- Twitter)

Today, Shah Rukh Khan lives in Mannat, a landmark in Bandra that attracts fans from across the country. However, his early days in Mumbai were very different. The actor moved to the city to pursue his acting dreams and initially stayed in modest accommodation before buying his first home. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, actor Nasirr Khan recalled that Shah Rukh once lived in a very small house where opening the door almost meant reaching the end of the space. He said the actor would place a mattress inside and sleep there. Shah Rukh later moved to a regular apartment on Carter Road.

Shah Rukh Khan’s First Purchased Home in Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan’s first purchased property in Mumbai was a three-bedroom, sea-facing apartment at Shree Amrit Apartments on Carter Road in Bandra. The actor moved into the flat after the success of his 1992 film Deewana. The apartment was located on the seventh floor and had three bedrooms, a living room and a kitchen. Shah Rukh and his wife, Gauri Khan, lived there for several years. Their first child, Aryan Khan, was also born during this period.

A 2019 report by Filmibeat quoted a resident of the building, Jawahar Thadani, who recalled that Shah Rukh and his family lived there for around seven years. He also shared that the actor was approachable and would sometimes interact with neighbours.

Why Shah Rukh Khan Never Sold His First Home

In 2013, reports emerged that Shah Rukh had put the Carter Road apartment up for rent. The monthly rent was reportedly set at Rs 3 lakh, with a deposit of around Rs 15 lakh. Despite moving into a much bigger home later, the actor reportedly retained ownership of the apartment. A resident and property brokers suggested that the home held special memories for him and was considered lucky.

How Mannat Became Shah Rukh Khan’s Home

Shah Rukh and Gauri eventually bought the heritage bungalow on Bandstand in 2001. The property, then known as Villa Vienna, was later renamed Mannat. Over the years, it became much more than the actor’s family home, turning into a landmark associated with his stardom.

From a small living space in Mumbai to a sea-facing apartment and finally Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan’s homes reflect the different chapters of his journey in the film industry.