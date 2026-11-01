Shah Rukh Khan birthday: Mannat gets ready as fans anticipate special King reveal on superstar’s 61st birthday- Watch Video

Fans are eagerly waiting for special moment on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, with speculation around his upcoming film adding to excitement. Glimpses of celebrations outside Mannat have also caught attention online.

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King update on Shah Rukh Khan's 61st birthday (PC: Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan‘s birthday has always been a special occasion for his fans, with thousands gathering outside his Mumbai residence to catch a glimpse of the superstar. This year, the celebrations are expected to carry an added dose of excitement as his upcoming film King has become one of the most talked-about projects. With November 2 approaching, speculation about a possible birthday surprise is growing. Cryptic social media activity and developments around Mannat have given fans fresh reasons to wonder whether the occasion will bring their first major glimpse of the action thriller.

Mannat’s giant screen fuels speculation over Shah Rukh Khan’s King reveal

“The King of Bollywood” will turn 61 on Monday, November 2, 2026. Ahead of the occasion, fans noticed that the façade of his iconic sea-facing home, Mannat, at Bandstand Promenade in Bandra West appears to have been transformed into a giant screen. This has led to speculation that the building could be used to screen a teaser of King on his birthday. Reports of a possible live projection have added to the excitement, although the makers have not officially confirmed the plan.

Mannat is currently undergoing reconstruction and expansion. Shah Rukh and his family have reportedly moved temporarily to luxury duplex apartments in Pali Hill, Bandra, while the work continues. This also means the actor may not be able to follow his usual birthday tradition of greeting fans from the residence’s famous balcony. The sight of admirers gathering outside Mannat every year has become an important part of his birthday celebrations.

See viral video of Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat here

SRKians, this is MASSIVE! Mannat has transformed into a fortress, with the latest KING content set to light up the gigantic screen! This is nothing short of spectacular! ❤️ #ShahRukhKhan

#KING

#SRK https://t.co/d9fzFZ6xZJ — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) October 31, 2026

Will King song be released on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday?

Apart from the speculation around the teaser, there is also buzz about the film’s music. According to a report by Variety India, the first song from King is expected to be released around Shah Rukh’s birthday. Arijit Singh has reportedly lent his voice to the lead track. If the reports turn out to be true, the song could offer fans an early glimpse into the film’s world before its official trailer arrives at a later stage.

Director Siddharth Anand has also shared cryptic posts on X, adding to the speculation around a possible announcement. However, neither the filmmaker nor the production team has confirmed a birthday release so far.

What is King about and who is part of the cast?

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is an upcoming action thriller that marks Shah Rukh’s return to the big screen after Dunki. The project has generated considerable interest, particularly because of its scale and ensemble cast.

Alongside Shah Rukh, the film features Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhay Verma, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Saurabh Shukla and Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles. The film also brings Shah Rukh and his daughter Suhana together on screen.

The film is also expected to face tough competition at the box office during the Christmas weekend. King (December 24) will clash with major Hollywood releases, including Avengers: Doomsday, Dune: Chapter 3 (December 18) and Jumanji: Open World (December 25).

With several big-ticket films arriving around the same time, the Christmas box-office window could turn into a competitive period for the makers.