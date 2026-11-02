Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: SRK surprises fans with King song ‘Tu Mil Jaaye’ and Mannat’s special makeover

Shah Rukh Khan's residence, Mannat, in Mumbai was lit up with visuals from his upcoming film King, while the makers also released the film's first song, ‘Tu Mil Jaaye’, featuring SRK and Deepika Padukone.

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Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat on his birthday (PC- Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan has given his fans two special surprises on his 61st birthday. His home, Mannat was decorated with larger-than-life projections promoting the film. The visuals featured the powerful dialogues, “King Akela Kaafi Hai” and “Darr Nahi, Dehshat Hoon.” Earlier, the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai was also illuminated with Shah Rukh’s pictures and birthday greetings.

Several posters celebrating the actor were displayed outside Mannat. One of the posters carried his message, “Thank you all for your wishes and love. Sending mine right back to you all. Lots of love and a big hug.”

Thank you note by the King Shah Rukh Khan himself, straight from Mannat This is huge. @iamsrk #Mannat #ShahRukhKhan #SRK #TeamShahRukhKhan #King https://t.co/vrN8sVPRuI — Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club (@teamsrkfc) November 1, 2026

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Romance in King Song

On Monday, the makers of released the romantic track ‘Tu Mil Jaaye’, giving fans a glimpse into the film’s world and the chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The song has been sung by Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi, while Ed Sheeran has written the English rap. The music has been composed by Sachin-Jigar, with lyrics penned by Kumaar.

The music video begins with Shah Rukh Khan’s dialogue, ‘Main qaatil nahi, aashiq hoon, aur nishana meri mashooka, aur woh aashiq hi kya jo dil cheer na de”. It then moves into a lively romantic track featuring SRK and Deepika spending time together on getaways, visiting cafes and enjoying moments on a beach.

However, the romantic scenes take a darker turn as the video hints at Shah Rukh’s character being involved in illegal smuggling. The shift suggests that the couple’s relationship may face challenges as the story unfolds.

The video ends with another intense dialogue from Shah Rukh Khan: “Iss baar dil mein aag lagi hai, ab duniya jalaye bina manega nahi,” bringing back the powerful and action-packed mood associated with King.



The song also features action sequences and slick transitions, offering viewers a glimpse of the film’s style and tone. T-Series shared the song on its Instagram handle on Monday, adding to the excitement around the upcoming film.