Shah Rukh Khan birthday: SRK’s iconic pose sends fans into a frenzy outside Mannat on turning 61 – Watch Video

Excitement ran high outside the superstar's Mumbai residence as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of The "King of Romance" and celebrate his special day.

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Superstar waves to fans outside Mannat on turning 61 (PC: Twitter)

For Shah Rukh Khan, birthdays have always been about more than just celebrations with family and friends. Every year, November 2 brings thousands of admirers to the gates of his Mumbai home, hoping to catch a glimpse of the superstar. The tradition continued this year as the actor marked another milestone in his life. Fans gathered outside Mannat with posters, cheers and messages for their favourite star. The excitement also came at a time when anticipation is building around his upcoming film, making this year’s celebrations particularly special for his admirers.

Shah Rukh Khan greets fans outside Mannat on his 61st birthday

The “King of Romance” stepped out onto the balcony of Mannat to greet the crowd gathered outside his residence as he turned 61. The actor waved at his fans, blew kisses and recreated his famous arms-wide-open pose. The gesture drew loud cheers from the thousands waiting to see him. Several fans were also seen holding posters and imitating his signature pose while waiting for his appearance.

The actor reportedly celebrated his birthday at a Mumbai hotel with his family and close friends. However, he made sure to take some time out for the people who had gathered outside his home to celebrate the occasion with him.

See viral pictures of Shah Rukh Khan here

No throne, no crown needed. Just that one pose to rule the world! ❤️‍ @iamsrk #HappyBirthdayKing #HappyBirthdaySRK #ShahRukhKhan #SRK #King #SRKUniverse #SRKDay https://t.co/QeulIbKO4E — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 2, 2026

Red Chillies Entertainment shares a special birthday video

Shah Rukh’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, also joined the celebrations by sharing a video of the actor greeting his fans. Dressed in a white T-shirt, blue washed jeans and a beanie, he completed his look with sunglasses. The video captured him waving, blowing kisses and acknowledging the crowd from the balcony.

Sharing the clip on social media, the production house wrote: “The KING of hearts, with his kingdom of love!” The video quickly became a special moment for fans who look forward to seeing the actor make his traditional birthday appearance outside Mannat every year.

The KING of hearts, with his kingdom of love! ❤️ #KING on 24.12.2026 https://t.co/miapg1R9w7 — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) November 2, 2026

Millions of hearts, one KING, one destination – Mannat! ❤️ @iamsrk #HappyBirthdayKing #HappyBirthdaySRK #ShahRukhKhan #SRK #King #SRKUniverse #SRKDay https://t.co/yBRZ7UEgtn — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 2, 2026

King promotions begin outside Mannat

The birthday celebrations also marked an important moment for Shah Rukh’s upcoming film, King. Just after midnight, promotional posters of the film appeared on giant screens outside Mannat, giving fans an early glimpse of the film’s campaign.

The makers also offered audiences a taste of its music with the romantic track Tu Mil Jaaye, featuring Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone. The song has an interesting musical collaboration, with Ed Sheeran making his Indian cinema playback singing debut alongside Arijit Singh.

The KING of hearts, with his kingdom of love! ❤️ #KING on 24.12.2026 https://t.co/miapg1R9w7 — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) November 2, 2026

When will Shah Rukh Khan’s King release?

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is scheduled to arrive in cinemas worldwide on December 24, 2026. The film is among the most anticipated releases of the year, with fans eager to see Shah Rukh return to the big screen in a new role after his 2023 film Dunki, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani.