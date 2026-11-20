Shah Rukh Khan calls Josh co-star Sharad Kapoor after his emotional appeal for work

Shah Rukh Khan calls Josh co-star Sharad Kapoor after his emotional appeal for work goes viral, assures him of support.

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Shah Rukh Khan and Sharad Kapoor (PC -Instagram)

Sharad Kapoor has revealed that Shah Rukh Khan reached out to him after his emotional appeal for work went viral on social media. The Josh actor, who has been going through a difficult phase, said SRK offered his support and assured him he was ready to help him pursue whatever he wanted. This comes after several members of the film industry, including Salman Khan and Sonu Sood, stepped forward to support the actor.

In a recent conversation with Navbharat Times, Sharad opened up about his conversation with Shah Rukh and revealed that the superstar personally called him after watching his appeal for work. Recalling their conversation, he said, “Shah Rukh Khan said do whatever you like and wish to do; I am ready to help you. I will be meeting Aryan Khan soon.”

Sharad also revisited his memories of working with Shah Rukh in Mansoor Khan’s 2000 film Josh. Speaking about their equation on the sets, the actor said, “We had a great bond; whenever he got stuck on some dialogue, I helped him, even if the scene was against me, because I wanted to make a good film. And Shah Rukh is a confident actor, bahut bada aadmi hai woh (he is a man of great stature).”

Apart from Shah Rukh, Sharad also acknowledged Sonu Sood’s efforts to help him with his health concerns. In the same interview, he revealed that Sonu had arranged a team of doctors and medical facilities for his leg injury. The actor added that he would be travelling to Karjat for treatment. Earlier, the All Indian Cine Workers Association had also praised Salman Khan and Sonu Sood for extending support to Sharad during this difficult period.

Why Sharad Kapoor’s video went viral

Last week, a video of Sharad Kapoor parting ways with his four pet dogs surfaced on social media, leaving fans concerned about his health and living conditions. The actor subsequently shared another video in which he revealed that he had been battling depression and was also dealing with a leg injury.

In the video, Sharad appealed to senior actors, filmmakers and members of the film fraternity to help him find acting opportunities. He spoke about going through a challenging phase and expressed his desire to return to work. He also claimed that allegations against him had taken a toll on his mental health.

Making an emotional appeal to the Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA), he said, “I want to appeal to CINTAA that I am looking for good work. And I need your support, and I know you have always supported people around you. A little bit of moral support is also enough for me.”

Emphasising that he was keen to get back to acting rather than seeking financial assistance, he added, “I am a great actor and you know that. Money is not the issue. The only issue is I am just looking forward to start work again.”

Sharad Kapoor made his acting debut with Mera Pyara Bharat in 1994 and subsequently appeared in Mahesh Bhatt’s television show Swabhimaan in 1995. He gained recognition for portraying a psychotic stalker opposite Sushmita Sen in Mahesh Bhatt’s Dastak (1996).

However, his biggest breakthrough came with Josh (2000), directed by Mansoor Khan. In the film, he played Prakash Sharma, the rival gang leader of Shah Rukh Khan’s character, Max.

Over the years, Sharad has featured in several films, including Tamanna (1997), Khauff (2000), Kyo Kii… Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta (2001), Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani (2002), LOC: Kargil (2003), Lakshya (2004), Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena (2005) and Jai Ho (2014).

After staying away from the big screen for a considerable period, the actor is now hoping to resume work in January 2027.