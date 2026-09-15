Shah Rukh Khan calls Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar spy thriller duology ‘fantastic’ ahead of King release – Check his full review

Shah Rukh Khan has finally shared his thoughts on Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar films. During his latest #AskSRK session, the actor revealed that he had watched both parts and had plenty of praise for the team.

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Shah Rukh Khan praises Dhurandhar spy thriller duology (PC: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan is one of Bollywood’s biggest and most influential superstars. Known for his massive global fanbase and decades of box office hits, he is gearing up for his next big movie, King. Recently, SKR finally shared his take on one of the biggest film franchises of recent times. During his latest #AskSRK session, a fan asked the superstar whether he had watched Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar. SRK’s response was short, but it was enough to get fans talking. The actor confirmed that he had watched both films in the spy thriller franchise and made it clear that he enjoyed the experience. His response also came at an interesting time, with SRK currently gearing up for the release of his own much-awaited action film King.

What did Shah Rukh Khan say about Dhurandhar?

During the #AskSRK session on September 15, 2026 a fan asked Shah Rukh, “Have you seen Dhurandhar?” The actor replied that he had watched both instalments and enjoyed them.

SRK wrote, “Loved both the parts….fantastic by the whole team!!!”. He praised the entire team behind the two-part franchise.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh in the lead alongside an ensemble cast that includes Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. The first film released in December 2025, while Dhurandhar: The Revenge arrived in theatres in March 2026.

The franchise went on to become a major box-office success, with the two films together crossing the Rs 3,000 crore mark worldwide.

Loved both the parts….fantastic by the whole team!!! https://t.co/srC86fcNTK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 15, 2026

Shah Rukh Khan’s praise comes ahead of King release

Shah Rukh Khan’s comments for Dhurandhar have come as he prepares for King’s release, his upcoming action thriller. The actor is currently promoting the film through interactions with fans, including his latest #AskSRK session.

The session gave fans an opportunity to ask him about everything from his upcoming film to other Bollywood releases. His response about Dhurandhar quickly stood out, especially because fans had been waiting to hear his thoughts on the successful franchise. While his review was brief, there was little ambiguity in what SRK thought of the films.

For Ranveer Singh and the Dhurandhar team, the superstar’s appreciation adds another big name to the list of Bollywood personalities who have acknowledged the franchise’s impact.

King release date

King is officially scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on December 24, 2026. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, and Raghav Juyal in the main roles.

During a recent #AskSRK session on X, Shah Rukh Khan shut down rumors of any postponement, confirming the movie remains locked for its Christmas festive window despite competing against major Hollywood releases like Avengers: Doomsday and Dune 3.