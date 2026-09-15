Shah Rukh Khan confirms Arijit Singh song in King, reveals why it is not out yet: ‘He is a perfectionist’

King song update: Shah Rukh Khan reveals singer Arijit Singh is working on the track, says ‘Sab ayega’. Check his tweet.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/shah-rukh-khan-confirms-arijit-singh-song-in-king-reveals-why-it-is-not-out-yet-he-is-a-perfectionist-8524879/ Copy

Shah Rukh Khan and Arijit Singh (PC-Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan has given fans several updates about King, his much-awaited upcoming film. During his latest #AskSRK session on X, the actor revealed that the film has a song by Arijit Singh and explained why fans will have to wait a little longer to hear it. SRK also confirmed that King is still scheduled to release on December 24, 2026, despite reports suggesting that the film could be delayed.

Shah Rukh Khan confirms Arijit Singh song in King

During the #AskSRK session, a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan to release at least one song from King. The fan wrote, “Ek gaana release kardo sir (Please release a song sir) #king #AskSRK.”

Replying to the request, SRK said the song is not ready yet as Arijit Singh is working on the final touches. “Kar deta. Abhi Arijit dada ko finishing touches dene hain. ((I would release it, but Arijit dada still has to give it the finishing touches),” wrote SRK.

He then praised the singer and added, “He is a perfectionist, takes some time rightfully.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Arijit Singh have previously worked together on several popular songs, including Hawayein, Gerua, Manwa Laage, Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Zaalima.

Shah Rukh Khan confirms King release date

Fans have also been waiting for an update on the film’s release amid reports that King could be postponed. Shah Rukh has now made it clear that the film is still scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 24, 2026.

A fan asked SRK for an update and wrote, “Sir KING ka kuch update do….3 saal pehle last movie dekhi thi aapki theaters mein…aur kitna tarsao ge ek trailer ke liye hi?”

Shah Rukh replied, “Ab picture hi dekho na! Tarsa nahi raha join acchhi wali bana raha hoon….ke Dil ko tasalli mile….Sab ayega…24th Dec se pehle.”

SRK reveals injuries affected King shoot

During the session, Khan also opened up about the challenges he faced while filming King. He revealed that he suffered multiple injuries during the shoot, which forced the team to stop and restart the schedule several times. “Had a few injuries while shooting so had to start stop many times but now all broken is fixed…and nearly all done…so all good,” he wrote.

What is King about?

King was officially announced in November 2025, with its title reveal released on Shah Rukh’s birthday on November 2. The announcement featured the actor in a silver-haired action avatar and ended with his dialogue, “Darr nahi, Dehshat hoon”.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, the film marks Shah Rukh’s first on-screen collaboration with his daughter Suhana Khan.

According to reports, SRK plays a seasoned assassin connected to the underworld, while Suhana plays his protégé. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma and Raghav Juyal.

King is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026.