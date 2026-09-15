Shah Rukh Khan gives big update on Rs 300 crore Mannat: ‘Ab new gallery bana raha hoon’

Shah Rukh Khan responded to a fan who asked him to sell Mannat if he no longer planned to appear on its famous balcony. The actor's reply will make you fall in love with him, again.

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Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat (PC-Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan has given fans a glimpse of what is changing at his iconic Mumbai home, Mannat. During his latest #AskSRK session on X, the actor revealed that a new gallery is being built at the property and hinted that it could become his new spot to greet fans. The actor was responding to a fan who asked him to sell Mannat if he no longer planned to appear on its famous balcony. SRK has often greeted thousands of fans from the balcony, especially on his birthday and other special occasions.

Responding to the fan, Shah Rukh wrote, “Ab new gallery bana raha hoon na so aur bhi chamkunga [I am building a new gallery, so I will shine even more from there]… on the new gallery. Also, hopefully, I will have some handle to hold on to!!!”

Why Shah Rukh Khan skipped his balcony appearance

Shah Rukh did not appear on the Mannat balcony during his 60th birthday celebrations as renovation work was underway at the property. He had also apologised to fans at the time, citing security concerns.

The actor’s latest update suggests that the renovation will bring a new gallery to Mannat, giving him another place from where he can interact with fans.

What is changing at Mannat?

Producer Anand Pandit, who is also the founder of real estate firm Shri Lotus Developers and Realty, had earlier shared some details about the work being carried out at Mannat. Speaking about his previous projects on Ravi Kewalramani’s podcast, he said, “I got very good clients in that project. Hrithik Roshan bought two floors, Rakesh Roshan bought three, and Ajay Devgn also bought a floor. It became an iconic project at that time.”

He further revealed that his company has worked with several celebrity clients and that he is currently working on two of Shah Rukh Khan’s properties.

“We’re adding a few floors to the rear portion of Mannat,” Anand Pandit shared, adding, “When we were building it, I had no idea. Although Shah Rukh sir did tell me about it once, he didn’t mention the name of the building.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s journey with Mannat

Shah Rukh had dreamt of owning Mannat for years. He bought the sea-facing heritage property in 2001, reportedly for Rs 18 crore. The house originally belonged to Gujarati businessman Nariman Dubash.

Mannat is now reportedly valued at around Rs 300 crore, making it one of Mumbai’s most recognisable celebrity homes.

Shah Rukh has previously spoken about how difficult it was for him to buy the property. Recalling the journey, he said, “Borrowing money and doing lots of ads. Lots of weddings and shows, inane ones, most of them. But it’s nice to have bought it. To have a roof over my head, not to worry about my children’s future. I have never had a house. Being from Delhi, everybody lived in a bungalow. I didn’t think it was a big deal. I didn’t realise in Mumbai, normally people live in apartments and they are very expensive. So yeah, it took me five to six years of taking advances from people and working for them at much lower rates to buy this house for myself,” he added.