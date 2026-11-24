Shah Rukh Khan rehearsed for 5 days for King song Tu Mil Jaaye, choreographers reveal why he never asked to change steps

Shah Rukh Khan rehearsed for five days for King song Tu Mil Jaaye, with choreographers Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji praising his dedication and willingness to try difficult dance moves. The duo also revealed that the superstar never asked them to change steps for his convenience and even aced a fast Ed Sheeran verse.

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Shah Rukh Khan's King (PC: Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan may have often described himself as a bad dancer, but the choreographers of his upcoming film King have a different opinion. Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji, who choreographed Tu Mil Jaaye featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, have praised the superstar for his dedication, patience and willingness to experiment with new dance moves. In an exclusive conversation with News18, the duo opened up about their experience of working with the actor on the romantic track in Siddharth Anand’s film.

Shah Rukh has previously joked about his dancing skills. During a playful exchange with Amitabh Bachchan on X, he once wrote, “I’ll beat you at bad dancing. I am a natural interpretive dancer and my form is called disaster (sic).” Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant had also revealed that the actor puts in extra effort during rehearsals because he considers himself a bad dancer.

However, Piyush and Shazia don’t agree with Shah Rukh’s assessment of his dancing abilities. Piyush revealed that the actor rehearsed for five days and was open to trying new steps.

“He rehearsed for the song for five days and was extremely patient through those days. He’s open to experiments. He tried new steps and submitted to our vision. With him, it’s never like, main yeh karta hoon toh sirf yeh hi karunga. He told us, “Make me rehearse till the time you don’t feel I’m good enough for the final shoot,” Piyush says.

The choreographer also revealed that Shah Rukh never asked them to change a step simply because he found it difficult. Although the actor sometimes wondered if he would be able to pull off certain moves, he eventually performed them.

Talking about the experience, Piyush said, “As choreographers, we went in with different dance steps and moves and he sometimes felt that thoda sa difficult ho raha hai. But in the end, he did it. He wanted the audience to see the effort and see something new. He would often ask us, “Yeh ho jaayega kya mujhse?”

Shazia also praised the actor for taking up challenging steps instead of asking the choreographers to make things easier for him. She said, “He gave his best to pull off the difficult moves too. I don’t want to name anyone but there are actors who ask us to change moves according to their convenience. Shah Rukh sir never said that,” Shazia adds.

Meanwhile, Tu Mil Jaaye has drawn comparisons with Besharam Rang from Pathaan. Both songs feature Shah Rukh and Deepika in romantic, sunlit coastal settings and have been filmed in Siddharth Anand’s signature glamorous style.

Addressing the comparisons, Piyush said that the two songs have very different treatments. He said, “Yes, some people are saying so, but Tu Mil Jaaye is very different from Besharam Rang in terms of its overall look and treatment. Shah Rukh sir’s looking way cooler in this one. There’s a lot of storytelling here – first, he opens the boot and kills someone and is then seen dancing. We wanted to give audiences a full SRK experience, so that they can consume him.”

Shazia also shared her thoughts on the comparisons and explained that the team wanted to offer something beyond dance and romance.

“Besharam Rang’s a very well-shot song. But with Tu Mil Jaaye, what we’ve tried offering is a musical experience rather than just dance and romance. We’ve tried to push the limits with a vision that has a lot of travel. It’s a very groovy song. Our favourite bit is him doing the Ed Sheeran verse, which is quite fast. During reherasals, we told him to lip-sync that bit. He said that it’s too fast but he aced it on set.”