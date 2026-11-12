Shah Rukh Khan reveals he is not allowed to do anything in Mannat: ‘Bistar pe khana nai kha sakte’

Shah Rukh Khan reveals the one person who rules Mannat, says 'We just sit back and enjoy the home'.

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Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan (PC-Instagram)

For millions of Shah Rukh Khan fans, Mannat is more than just a house. The superstar’s sea-facing home in Mumbai is a popular tourist spot, with fans gathering outside to catch a glimpse of the actor. However, when it comes to making decisions inside the house, SRK says he prefers to leave everything to his wife, Gauri Khan.

Khan recently shared a funny insight into life at Mannat while attending the launch of Shahrukhz Residences by Danube in Dubai. Hosted by Karan Johar, the event saw the filmmaker ask the actor about things he is not allowed to do in his own house.

In his trademark witty style, SRK revealed that he has little say in the way their home is designed or managed. From the WiFi and food to the colours, paintings, lights and furniture, almost every decision is left to Gauri. He even joked that Mannat is essentially Gauri’s house.

Shah Rukh Khan explained, “In my home, I’m not allowed to do anything. Hamare ghar ke ander, Gauri ke ghar ke baare mein kuch nahin bol sakte. Hum na wifi ke baare mein bol sakte, na bistar pe khana kha sakte, na colours ke baare mein bol sakte, na paintings ke baare mein bol sakte, sidhi ke baare mein, lift ke baare men, chhat ke baare mein, chandelier ke baare mein, light ke baare mein, hum kuch bhi nahin bol sakte. (In our home, we cannot talk about Gauri’s choices. We can’t discuss the WiFi, eating on bed, colours, paintings, staircase, elevator, ceiling, chandelier or the lighting, we can’t talk about any of it).”

He further added, “Hum sukoon se baithte hain aur ghar ko enjoy karte han. ‘Gauri ne kya ghar banaya hai yaar.’ Abhi mere ko toh problem yeh hai ki penthouse mein jaake bhi yahi bolna padega. ‘Kya penthouse banaya hai Gauri’. (We just sit back, relax and enjoy the home. We admire Gauri for what she has created. Now, my only concern is that even when we’ll move to penthouse, we’ll have to admire that as well. What a penthouse Gauri has designed).”

Apart from sharing this amusing side of his married life, SRK also spoke about his emotional connection with owning a home. The actor revealed that he lost his parents at a young age and did not have a house of his own before marrying Gauri. This made owning a home one of his biggest dreams.

While Shah Rukh loves his films, family and work, he said having a home of his own holds a special place in his life. He believes a house gives people a sense of comfort and security, especially during difficult times. No matter what happens outside, returning home allows a person to relax, find peace and gather the strength to face life again.

The actor also recalled that the first house he and Gauri purchased was beyond what they could afford at the time. The same was true when they bought Mannat, making the journey of owning their dream home even more special.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film King, which is scheduled to hit theatres on December 24.