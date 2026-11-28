Shah Rukh Khan reveals how working with younger actresses shaped his decision to do King: ‘I should play my age’

Shah Rukh Khan has explained why he decided to embrace his age in King. At a recent event, the actor spoke about his experience of romancing younger co-stars and wanting to play characters closer to his real age.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/shah-rukh-khan-reveals-how-working-with-younger-actresses-shaped-his-decision-to-do-king-8548784/ Copy

Shah Rukh Khan on embracing his age in King (PC: IMDb)

Shah Rukh Khan has spent decades being Bollywood’s quintessential romantic hero, but the superstar is now looking at his on-screen image differently. Ahead of the release of King, the actor has opened up about a decision that goes beyond his grey-haired look in the film. He spoke about his experience of working with younger actresses, a moment on a film set that made him rethink his romantic dialogues, and why he wants to continue being a hero without pretending to be younger than he is.

Shah Rukh Khan says he wants to embrace his age in King

At a Meta event in Mumbai, attended by filmmaker Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan discussed his upcoming film King and his decision to sport grey hair. The actor said he had always wanted to be a hero and held the opportunity close to his heart, especially since he did not consider himself particularly good-looking when he entered the film industry.

However, with time, he began thinking differently about the characters he portrayed on screen. Recalling an experience from an unnamed film, Shah Rukh described delivering a romantic dialogue to a younger actress before joking about her maths homework.

SRK on why he did KING :- ” I’m 61 now and I realised I should play my age, I’m playing father to suhana so that girls after watching films can feel ” mere dad ese hone chaiye “, log bolte hai shahrukh serious film kyu nhi kar rha? Woh bhi karunga, chinta mat kro”. https://t.co/Z51Oicq1DM — daksh. (@mythicbxrnn) November 28, 2026

He said, “I was doing a film, Karan (Johar) knows about it. I won’t name the film or the heroine. I was doing a scene where I was confessing my love for her, and then, ‘Kal subah ka Math homework kiya na beti?‘ (You’ve finished your Math homework for tomorrow?) (laughs). So, the age gap became so much between the girls and me that I was acting with. I started feeling I should play my age, which is 61 now. And be as cool as a 61-year-old can be.”

SRK on playing a hero at 60 and his grey-haired look

Shah Rukh also spoke about how he wanted audiences, particularly younger women, to see him differently. With his daughter Suhana Khan also part of King, the actor said he wanted to portray a character that felt more relatable to his age.

He said, “All the girls should feel, ‘Mera dad aisa hona chahiye’ (My father should be like this). That’s the reason for King. I just wanted to do it out of: ‘Can I still prove I’m a hero at 60 and play my age’.” He joked, “I’ve dyed my hair now. It was grey earlier.”

He explained that his grey-haired appearance was part of that decision, adding that he wanted to be a hero at 60 while playing his age.

He added, “When I entered the film industry, I thought that I wasn’t good-looking. And, when I got the offer to play the hero, I took it very personally, that someone who is so simple-looking as I am, can become a hero. So, I hold it very, very dearly to myself. ‘Mujhe hamesha hero ki tarah hi hero play karna hai‘ (I always want to play a hero, like a hero).”

About Shah Rukh Khan’s King

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is an action thriller featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, and Abhay Verma, among others.

The film marks Suhana’s theatrical debut alongside her father. Kareena Kapoor Khan also features in the song Daddy Cool, which was released recently.

King is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on December 24, 2026.