Shah Rukh Khan reveals Mannat was once beyond his means, gets emotional – Watch

Shah Rukh Khan said at the event tht he had no home until he married Gauri Khan. He recalled how he bought Mannat. Watch the video.

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Shah Rukh Khan (PC-Instagram)

For Shah Rukh Khan, owning a house has always been more than just a dream. The actor recently opened up about his emotional connection with having a home of his own at an event in Dubai, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar for Shahrukhz Residences by Danube. Recalling his early struggles and how he eventually bought Mannat, Shah Rukh shared that even his dream home was once beyond his budget. He also encouraged people to believe in themselves and keep working towards their dreams.

The event was attended by Shah Rukh’s wife, Gauri Khan, who is also an interior designer. Speaking about his childhood, the actor recalled losing his parents at a young age and not having a home of his own. He said this made owning a house one of the biggest dreams of his life.

He added, “Of course I love my family and my work but the only thing I love more than anything else in the world is to have a house. So my children make fun of me. Whenever we are driving through a new city and I like it, I tell them we need to buy a house here. They make fun of me saying one cannot have a house in every city. But I am fortunate. I didn’t have my own home until I got married to Gauri.”

Shah Rukh Khan says even Mannat was beyond his means

Khan also spoke about how a home gives people a sense of comfort and strength during difficult times. Sharing advice with those hoping to buy their dream house, Shah Rukh said that people should have faith and continue working towards their goals. He said, “There are good days, bad days, some wonderful days and some very depressing days. When you finally come knocking, you need to come back to your own home because you regenerate there, you figure things out and go back to face the harsh realities of the world. The first house that Gauri and I bought was beyond our means; the last house, Mannat, that we bought was also beyond our means. But I want to tell everyone that when you want to buy your dream house, Allah helps you; God helps you. If you pray to God for a house, you’ll get the most beautiful house in your life because the Almighty will always give you the house of your dreams. Just trust in yourself and the God.”

Million dollar advice! ❤️‍ “Agar aap ghar ke liye Mannat karenge, dil se chahenge toh aapko zindagi main sabse khoobsurat ghar milega because the almighty is always going to give you, the house of your dreams!” : The KING at Shahrukhz Residences #ShahRukhKhan

#KING https://t.co/rvCAYSOeAd — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) November 11, 2026



Apart from sharing his thoughts about owning a home, Shah Rukh also entertained the audience at the event. He recreated some of his popular dialogues from films such as Raees and Om Shanti Om. He later took to the stage and danced to Tu Mil Jaaye, a track from his upcoming film King.

About Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat

Shah Rukh bought Mannat, his sea-facing home in Mumbai’s Bandra, in 2001 for Rs 18 crore. The property is currently undergoing renovation, which is reportedly expected to be completed by December 2026. According to a Hindustan Times report from August 2026, the actor and his family are expected to return to the house once the renovation work is finished.

The renovation has also included a major expansion of the Mannat annexe. The building earlier had around six floors, with two more floors being added. The expanded section is spread across approximately 7,000 square feet. The house is currently estimated to be valued at approximately Rs 300 crore.