Shah Rukh Khan turns fierce with gun and red rose in new KING poster, says ‘Qaatil nahi, aashiq hoon’

KING new poster out: Shah Rukh Khan’s rugged new look sets the internet abuzz. The film will arrive on December 2026.

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Shah Rukh Khan's new King poster

Shah Rukh Khan has set social media abuzz after sharing a striking new poster of his upcoming film KING. The superstar unveiled an intense look from the Siddharth Anand-directed film, showing him in a fierce avatar with a red rose held between his lips. The poster also confirms that the film will arrive in cinemas on December 24, 2026. In the poster, SRK sports messy, grey-streaked hair, a rugged beard and a dark, blood-stained outfit. Holding a gun in one hand, the actor walks through a fiery setting surrounded by flames and destruction. The dramatic visuals give his character a dangerous and powerful appearance, adding to the excitement around the film.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Shah Rukh wrote, “Aaj phir yaad aaya… Qaatil nahi… Aashiq hoon… #KING”. The caption, which translates to “Remembered again today… I am not a killer, I am a lover,” adds a romantic touch to his otherwise fierce look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)



The new poster captures the larger-than-life appeal of KING, giving fans another reason to look forward to seeing the superstar in this exciting new avatar on the big screen.

The poster quickly attracted reactions from fans, with many expressing their excitement in the comments. While some called him “King”, others compared the look to the action-packed intensity of Doomsday. The combination of a red rose, a gun and the fiery backdrop has also sparked curiosity about SRK’s character in the film.

KING is directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Marflix. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026. With the new poster, the makers have offered another glimpse into the film’s world, leaving fans eager to learn more about the superstar’s character and the story.