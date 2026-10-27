Shah Rukh Khan’s King poster sparks Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 comparisons online; fans call it ‘Cheap copy’

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest look from King has caught the attention of moviegoers, prompting a wave of reactions and comparisons with Ranveer Singh’s film. The debate has divided fans over the poster’s presentation.

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Shah Rukh Khan’s King first look sparks Dhurandhar 2 comparisons (PC: Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King has become talking point online after the actor shared a new poster that caught the attention of moviegoers. While fans are eagerly waiting to see the superstar in Siddharth Anand’s action thriller, the reveal has also sparked an unexpected debate on social media. Several users have drawn comparisons between the poster and the promotional material for Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s mega blockbuster Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Some have criticised the visual style, with a few calling it a ‘cheap copy’. However, these are social media reactions and do not establish that the poster was copied.

Shah Rukh Khan’s King poster faces criticism online

On Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan shared the poster on social media, showing him walking amid flames. The actor captioned the post, “Aaj phir yaad aaya… Qaatil nahi… Aashiq hoon… #KING In cinemas 24.12.26.”

The dramatic visuals quickly drew attention, but some users felt the poster reminded them of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. One user wrote, “You can try to copy the aesthetic, the fire, and the frame, but you can never be Dhurandhar @iamsrk ! ShahRukh Khan #King Poster is Cheap Ai Generated Slop.”

Another user questioned both the film’s script and its poster, writing, “Bro copy script from “leon the professional” and Now guess what?? Bro copy the poster too from #Dhurandhar2 #KING Shahrukh Khan for a Reason.” A third social media user also alleged similarities between the two posters and criticised Shah Rukh’s look. The comments reflect the online debate, although no verified evidence has established that King copied the other film’s promotional design.

See users reactions on King poster here

When will Shah Rukh Khan’s King release?

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 24, 2026. The film is among Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated upcoming projects, with expectations running high because of its scale and ensemble cast. Reports have also suggested that another promotional asset could be unveiled on November 2, coinciding with superstar’s 61st birthday. However, this announcement has not been officially confirmed.

King cast and other details

Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, the film features Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff, Raghav Juyal and Abhay Verma. The collaboration between Shah Rukh and director Siddharth Anand has added to the buzz around the project.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge box office collection

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge stars Ranveer Singh alongside Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and a very strong supporting cast. The spy action thriller follows undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who operates as Hamza Ali Mazari while infiltrating criminal networks and political circles in Karachi.

According to Sacnilk figures provided, the film earned a worldwide gross of Rs 1,852.44 crore and an India net collection of over Rs 1,108 crore. Its reported overseas gross stood at Rs 475.93 crore, making it one of the biggest commercial successes in Indian cinema.