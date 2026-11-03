Shah Rukh Khan’s King secures Rs 665 crore in pre-release deals, faces massive box office target

With Siddharth Anand at the helm, the action thriller is gearing up for a theatrical run that could determine its place among major Bollywood and Regional releases.

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Shah Rukh Khan's King earns Rs 665 crore in pre-release (PC: Twitter)

The “King of Bollywood” Shah Rukh Khan is preparing for another major theatrical release after a gap of more than three years. His upcoming action thriller, King, has generated considerable excitement, with fans eager to see him return to the big screen. The film also brings together an impressive cast and reunites the actor with director Siddharth Anand after their successful collaboration on Pathaan. Its promotional campaign has now begun, with the makers sharing new material on King Khan’s 61st birthday. However, beyond the excitement surrounding the film, its business expectations are also drawing attention as the release date approaches.

King earns Rs 665 crore through reported pre-release deals

According to Pinkvilla reports, King has secured around Rs 665 crore through pre-release deals involving theatrical distribution, digital streaming, satellite and music rights. The film’s overseas distribution rights were reportedly acquired by Phars Films for a minimum guarantee of Rs 175 crore. Meanwhile, Pen Marudhar is said to have purchased its Indian distribution rights for Rs 250 crore.

The reported Netflix streaming deal stands at Rs 150 crore. However, the agreement reportedly includes a theatrical performance clause, meaning the final amount could change depending on the film’s box office performance. The satellite rights are said to have fetched Rs 25 crore while the music rights reportedly earned Rs 65 crore. If these figures hold, the film has generated substantial business months even before reaching cinemas.

How much does Shah Rukh Khan’s King need to earn to break even?

The film’s reported production budget was initially around Rs 300 crore, comparable to SRK’s blockbuster Jawan. However, reports suggest that the cost increased to nearly Rs 400 crore during production. The makers are also reportedly spending around Rs 50 crore on promotions and marketing.

Including Shah Rukh Khan’s notional fee, the film’s overall cost could reportedly reach Rs 550 crore. This means King would need to earn around Rs 550 crore in net collections to break even. Distributors are also said to face a global distribution fee threshold of Rs 425 crore.

Based on an estimated 60:40 domestic and overseas gross split, the film would need around Rs 500 crore in domestic gross and Rs 300 crore overseas. This would take its worldwide box office target to approximately Rs 800 crore.

King faces comparison with Jailer 2 and Chhaava

The target puts King in the league of some of India’s biggest recent box office successes. As per Sacnilk, Thalaivar Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has earned Rs 812 crore worldwide and is still running in theatres. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal‘s Chhaava finished its theatrical run with Rs 807.91 crore. Both films have crossed the benchmark King reportedly needs to reach for profitability.

King cast and release date

King features Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan, alongside Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, Abhay Verma and Saurabh Shukla. The film is scheduled to release worldwide on December 24, 2026.

Christmas box office competition

King will arrive during a crowded holiday season. Dune: Chapter 3 is scheduled for December 18, while Jumanji: Open World is expected on December 25. Avengers: Doomsday is also among the major Hollywood titles is set to hit around the Christmas period with releasing one day before US in India on December 17, 2026.