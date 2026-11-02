Shah Rukh Khan’s late-night video with fans after birthday party wins hearts – Watch

Shah Rukh Khan made his birthday extra special for fans as he stepped out after a late-night celebration and greeted those waiting outside. The actor, who turned 61 on November 2, was seen waving at f

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Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan made his birthday extra special for fans as he stepped out after a late-night celebration and greeted those waiting outside. The actor, who turned 61 on November 2, was seen waving at fans and blowing flying kisses before getting into his car. Videos of the moment have since surfaced on social media. According to reports, Shah Rukh attended a birthday party at the Taj Hotel. Photographs reportedly showed his luxury car parked outside the property until the early hours of Monday.

A fan named Yusuf Shaikh shared a video of the actor on X. In the clip, Shah Rukh is seen approaching his car after the party. Dressed casually and wearing a beanie, he pauses to acknowledge the crowd, waves at them and blows flying kisses before leaving.

Yusuf also shared another video claiming that Shah Rukh’s children, Aryan and Suhana Khan, were seen leaving the party. In a separate post, he claimed that Salman Khan was also among the guests at the birthday celebration.

Shah Rukh Khan Shares Special Birthday Surprise With Fans

On his birthday, Shah Rukh also treated fans to a new song from his upcoming film, King. Titled ‘Tu Mil Jaaye’, the track features the actor alongside Deepika Padukone. Sung by Arijit Singh, Ed Sheeran and Madhubanti, the song offers a glimpse of the lead pair’s romance as well as the film’s intense action sequences.

Here is the Video of @iamsrk

2+ hours of waiting, and one wave made it ALL WORTH IT! ❤️

Happy Birthday to the one and only King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan! ❤️

#ShahRukhKhan #HappyBirthdaySRK #SRKDay #KingKhan #King https://t.co/w0CD11kZDk — Yusuf Shaikh (@YusufSRK_01) November 1, 2026



Mannat also had a special message for fans on the occasion. A billboard outside the actor’s residence displayed a handwritten note from Shah Rukh, which read: “Thank you all for your wishes and love. Sending mine right back to you all.” He signed it with ‘lots of love and a big hug’.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Upcoming Film King

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen after his 2023 film Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The upcoming action thriller also marks his second collaboration with Siddharth after Pathaan, which earned ₹1,050 crore worldwide.

With a new song, birthday celebrations and a warm gesture towards fans, Shah Rukh’s 61st birthday has given his admirers several reasons to celebrate.