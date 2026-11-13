Student of the Year After Dark review: Shanaya Kapoor makes a strong impression as glamour meets murder mystery

Set against a stylish college backdrop, the project puts Shanaya Kapoor in the spotlight as a new story unfolds with secrets and suspense at its centre.

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Student of the Year has always been associated with the larger-than-life world of college life, friendships, rivalries and aspirational characters. However, Student of the Year: After Dark takes an interesting detour by introducing murder, psychological tension and a web of secrets into the familiar St. Teresa’s universe.

Directed by Reema Maya and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the six-part series is currently streaming on JioHotstar. With Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta backing the project, the show arrives with a fresh creative approach that attempts to expand the franchise beyond its established identity.

A different kind of College drama

The story opens with the mysterious death of Aayesha Malik, one of the most admired students at St. Teresa’s. Shanaya Kapoor plays Aayesha as well as her twin sister Aditi, who refuses to let the circumstances surrounding the tragedy remain unanswered.

Aditi’s search for the truth gradually uncovers a complicated environment involving secret competitions, personal ambitions and hidden relationships. The story does not immediately reveal its answers, instead allowing suspicion to build with every episode.

One of the interesting aspects is the way the college environment becomes an integral part of the mystery. Behind the polished appearances and student rivalries lies a world where ambition can take an unexpectedly dark turn.

Shanaya Kapoor steals the spotlight

Shanaya Kapoor gets a substantial opportunity to demonstrate her acting potential, and she makes the most of it. Playing two characters requires her to maintain a distinction between their personalities, emotional responses and motivations.

As Aditi, Shanaya brings an emotional intensity that makes the investigation believable. Her character is dealing with personal loss while simultaneously trying to understand the people around her. The actress manages to communicate this conflict with a refreshing confidence.

Her portrayal of Aayesha adds another dimension, allowing the audience to understand the personality of the girl whose death drives the entire narrative.

The creative treatment of Shanaya Kapoor’s series

Reema Maya gives the series an atmospheric quality. The direction is particularly effective in maintaining the suspense surrounding the characters. The production design is polished, while the visual presentation makes the college setting look immersive.

The original score by Night Song and Shalom Benjamin deserves appreciation for creating the required tension without overpowering the scenes. The supporting cast, including Divik Sharma, Abhinav Singh, Manya Grover, Deeya Damini and Adi Malik, adds variety to the character dynamics.

Final take on Student of the Year: After Dark

Some sequences could have benefited from sharper editing, but the overall experience remains entertaining. Student of the Year: After Dark is a promising attempt at reinventing an established franchise, with Shanaya Kapoor emerging as one of its biggest strengths. For viewers looking for a combination of mystery, youthful drama and suspense, this series makes for a compelling weekend binge.

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4/5 Stars)