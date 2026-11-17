Sharad Kapoor claims people took back money after filming donation videos

Sharad Kapoor has alleged that people approached him with money, filmed donation videos and later took the cash back. The actor has now decided to stop meeting visitors.

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Sharad Kapoor (PC -Instagram)

Actor Sharad Kapoor has appealed to people to respect his privacy after claiming that some individuals have been using his difficult circumstances to create social media content. The actor, who recently sought financial help and work opportunities due to his poor health, alleged that visitors gave him money, recorded videos and then took the cash back. Following these incidents, Sharad said he would no longer meet people.

His friend Hema Choudhary, who is associated with Bezubaan Trust, has also requested people to stop visiting the actor for videos and donation-related reels. Hema said Sharad needs medical attention and time to recover rather than unwanted attention. The organisation has also warned people about fake fundraising accounts collecting money in his name.

Read more: Sharad Kapoor receives support from Sonu Sood following health struggles after viral video

Sharad Kapoor alleges people took back money after filming donation videos

In a video shared on November 17, Sharad thanked members of the film industry, his fans and everyone who came forward to support him after learning about his condition. However, he also expressed disappointment over misleading videos being shared on social media. “I would like the film industry, my fans, and the people who really care about me. I’m so thankful to you. Aap logon ne itna pyaar diya hai aap soch bhi nahi sakte. Lekin social media pe bahot saari galat chize dikhaye jaa rahi hai… haath mein paise diya… pata hi nahi chal raha hai kaun kya kar raha hai. Samaj hi nahi aa raha hai,” Sharad said.

The actor alleged that some people had forcibly placed money in his hands, recorded the moment and later taken the money back. He also said that these experiences had made him uncomfortable about meeting visitors and that he would now avoid such interactions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust (@official_bezubaantrust)



Hema Choudhary also spoke about the situation and explained why she had initially hesitated to make Sharad’s condition public. She said she wanted to protect his privacy because of his fragile health. Her intention behind sharing his situation was to arrange financial and medical assistance. “Main chaah rahi thi public mein zyada expose naa ho Sharad ki condition kyuki unki tabiyat kharab hai. Vo kya baat karte hai unko nahi pata hai. Uss din maine appeal ki help ki, logon ne mujhe hi troll kiya. Maine animals ke liye video daala ki animals ko help mile, vo sab bure haal mein the. I represent animal welfare. Aap Sharad Kapoor ke bure haalat ka tamasha kar rahe ho. He is in trauma, he’s not stable. Aap aa kar zabardasti unki byte le rahi ho. Do not disturb him, do not harass him. Humne aap se paise nahi maange. Usko medical attention ki zaroorat hai, jo hum arrange kar rahe hai,” she said.

Hema also recalled asking Sharad why he had accepted money from someone he did not know. According to her, the actor explained that the person had forcibly handed him the cash, recorded a video and then taken the money back.

Sharing the video on social media, Hema wrote, “Please please leave him also for his life… stop making donation reels.”

Following the circulation of donation videos, Bezubaan Trust issued a clarification on Instagram. The organisation warned people against fake accounts claiming to collect money for Sharad or the trust. “We are not associated with any of the Sharad Kapoor’s accounts…all are fake. Do not believe or donate if anyone appeals for donation,” the statement read.

The warning comes after Sharad’s health condition became a topic of discussion on social media, with several people coming forward to offer help.

How Sharad Kapoor’s health struggles came to light

Sharad’s health concerns came into focus after a video showed him getting emotional while speaking about the relocation of his four pet dogs. The dogs were moved to an animal welfare centre because of his health condition. Another video shared by Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust showed the actor talking about his battle with depression. He also appealed to members of the film industry for financial assistance and acting opportunities.

Sharad appeared in films such as Tamanna, Josh, Khauff, Kyo Kii… Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, LOC Kargil and Lakshya. The actor has been away from films for several years.