Sharad Kapoor receives AICWA’s backing; association appeals to Bollywood filmmakers for work

Following his emotional appeal and concerns surrounding his four pet dogs, the Josh actor has received support from the film industry's association as he looks to return to the screen.

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AICWA comes out in support of Sharad Kapoor (PC: Twitter)

Actor Sharad Kapoor has received support from the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) as he looks to return to acting. His recent videos on social media have drawn attention to the difficulties he is facing and his efforts to find new work. Following the attention surrounding his personal situation, AICWA president Suresh Shyamla Gupta has urged Bollywood filmmakers and prominent celebrities to extend their support. The association believes Sharad deserves another opportunity to showcase his acting talent and rebuild his career.

Why has AICWA appealed to Bollywood filmmakers for Sharad Kapoor?

AICWA president Suresh Shyamla Gupta shared a video appealing to filmmakers and celebrities to offer Sharad meaningful acting opportunities. He highlighted the uncertain nature of the entertainment industry and explained how actors can go without work for months or even years.

In his appeal, Gupta said Sharad is only 50 years old and needs support at this stage of his life. He also pointed out that there is no guarantee of regular employment in the film industry. An actor might get one project today and then wait several months or years for another opportunity.

Gupta further spoke about the difficulties faced by actors and technicians who struggle to find consistent work. According to him, the industry needs to stand together and help people who are going through difficult professional phases. He urged Bollywood personalities to come forward and give Sharad the opportunity to work again.

See viral video of AICWA official appealing for Sharad Kapoor here

Give Sharad Kapoor the work he deserves: AICWA appeals to Bollywood and Indian cinema A video of actor Sharad Kapoor has come to light that has moved everyone in our fraternity. In it, he is handing his beloved dogs over to an NGO for care because his health is not keeping well. He has asked the film industry for just one thing: work. He is only 50. There was a time when he ruled the screen and entertained audiences across the country. Today, a gifted actor is not asking for fame, awards or recognition. He is asking for work, with the dignity and self-respect of an artist. This should worry all of us. It is not one man’s story. It is a reminder of how quickly an industry can forget the people who gave it their best years. AICWA speaks for Bollywood and Indian cinema as a whole, and we make this appeal to every filmmaker, producer, director, casting director, celebrity, OTT platform and television channel: please give Sharad Kapoor work. Whether it is a role, a project or a platform, offer him a chance to do what he does best. He is a member of our film family, and a family does not turn away when one of its own is in need. We also urge everyone in the industry to make sure no artist who has served cinema is left alone when times are hard. Sharad Kapoor ji, you are not alone. The entire industry stands with you, and AICWA will do everything it can to help you find work and the respect you deserve. | #AICWA | | @ANI | @PTI_News | @ians_india | — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) November 14, 2026

What happened to Sharad Kapoor?

Sharad recently came into the spotlight after a video showing him handing over his four pet dogs to an NGO surfaced online. The dogs were temporarily moved to a welfare centre because of his health concerns and the difficulties he was experiencing.

The development attracted attention from social media users and people from the entertainment industry. Actor Jaya Bhattacharya also visited Sharad and shared a video featuring his appeal for professional support. The actor’s emotional interaction with his pets and his current circumstances led to discussions about his personal and professional challenges.

What did Sharad Kapoor say about his acting comeback?

In the video shared by Jaya Bhattacharya, Sharad appealed to the Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) for suitable acting opportunities. He made it clear that he was not looking for financial assistance. Instead, he wants to return to work and receive the opportunity to prove himself through good roles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jayaa Bhatacharrya (@jaya.bhattacharya)

Sharad said, “I want to appeal to CINTAA that I am looking for good work. And I need your support, and I know you have always supported people around you. A little bit of moral support is also enough for me.” He also expressed confidence in his acting abilities and said that money was not his primary concern. His main aim is to restart his career and get back in front of the camera.