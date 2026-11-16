Sharad Kapoor receives support from Sonu Sood following health struggles after viral video

Actor Sharad Kapoor, known for films like Josh and Lakshya, has reportedly received support from Sonu Sood after opening up about his health problems and asking the film industry for work. The actor is now hoping to return to acting.

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Sharad Kapoor receives support from Sonu Sood (PC: Instagram)

The film industry has seen several actors come forward to support their colleagues during difficult times, and Sonu Sood is reportedly doing the same for actor Sharad Kapoor. Known for his performances in films like Josh, Dastak and Lakshya, Sharad has recently been in the news after sharing videos about his health and financial difficulties. The actor made an emotional appeal to the film fraternity, saying that he wants to return to work and needs support during this challenging phase. From medical assistance to a possible acting opportunity, here is what we know about the latest development.

Sonu Sood offers medical help to Sharad Kapoor

Sonu Sood has reportedly stepped forward to help Sharad Kapoor. According to the reports, Sonu was expected to meet the actor to discuss a possible film project that could help him make a comeback. The report also stated that Sonu had arranged medical supplies for Sharad and was personally following up on his situation to understand the difficulties he has been facing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

According to a report by Zoom, Sonu Sood is also said to have arranged a medical team to look into Sharad’s leg injury and provide the necessary treatment. However, there has been no official confirmation from Sonu Sood about these reported arrangements or the proposed meeting. The possible film project is also at the discussion stage. Sonu has previously been involved in several initiatives to help people during difficult circumstances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust (@official_bezubaantrust)

Sharad Kapoor appeals to Bollywood for work amid health and financial problems

Sonu Sood’s reported support comes after Sharad Kapoor shared an emotional video appealing to senior actors and members of the film industry for help. In the video, the actor spoke about how the allegations made against him in a 2024 sexual harassment case had affected his mental health. He admitted that he went into depression and stopped feeling interested in meeting people or working.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust (@official_bezubaantrust)

Sharad said, “But now, I’ve decided. I appeal to the film industry; please help me. Whatever financial crisis I have, I want to work and get out of it.” He also revealed that he had been bedridden for the past two to three years and needed financial, moral, and mental support.

The actor further requested the Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA) and senior members of the entertainment industry to consider him for suitable projects. He said that he wanted to return to acting rather than simply receive financial assistance.

His friend Hema Choudhary, who runs the Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust, has also been sharing updates about his condition and requesting people to support him.