Sharad Kapoor reveals he was bedridden for two years, opens up about depression: ‘Didn’t feel like…’

Actor Sharad Kapoor has spoken about a difficult phase in his personal life, revealing that he was completely bedridden for two years. The actor also opened up about battling depression, staying away from people and struggling with his health.

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Sharad Kapoor (PC: Instagram)

Actor Sharad Kapoor has been making headlines after videos showing his present condition surfaced on social media. The visuals left many fans concerned, especially those who remember him from films such as Josh, Dastak, and Lakshya. While his recent appearance raised several questions about his health, the actor has now shared a more personal account of what he has been going through. In a new video, Sharad spoke about a difficult period in his life, revealing that he had been dealing with depression and serious health problems. He also explained how the situation affected his daily routine and made him distance himself from people.

Sharad Kapoor reveals he was completely bedridden for two years

In a new video shared by the representative of the NGO that helped take care of his pet dogs, Sharad Kapoor opened up about his health struggles and the difficult phase he experienced over the past two years. She shared, “Those things are very private, and they don’t matter. At this point, my appeal is to the film industry. I rescue animals, and while animals are taken in and rescued, humanity should come first. He is a living, breathing person, a wonderful human being who has contributed so much to this industry over the years.”

In the video it was also revealed that the actor was completely bedridden for nearly two years. His friend also revealed that he had been dealing with a brain-related problem along with a broken leg. His health reportedly deteriorated to the extent that he barely ate anything and did not even take his medication regularly. She further shared that he was struggling to speak properly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust (@official_bezubaantrust)

The revelations have raised concerns about the actor’s condition. His recent viral videos had already left fans worried, but the new update gives a closer look at the personal difficulties he has been facing away from the spotlight.

Sharad Kapoor opens up about depression

Speaking about his mental health, Sharad Kapoor admitted that certain incidents and personal circumstances affected him deeply. He revealed that he went into depression and gradually stopped meeting people.

In the video, the actor said, “When somebody blames you for nothing toh aapko dukh hota hi hain. Toh main depression me chala gaya tha. I didn’t feel like meeting anybody, didn’t feel like working. But now I’ve decided. I am appealing to the industry that please help me. Mera jitna financial crisis hai, uske baad bas mai kamaa saku.”

His words offer an insight into how difficult the last few years have been for him. The actor explained that he had reached a point where he did not feel like interacting with anyone or returning to his professional routine.

Sharad also spoke about needing both financial and emotional support during this phase. He appealed to senior actors and members of the film industry, saying that he has always looked up to them and would appreciate their support.

The actor’s health update comes after an emotional video of him parting with his four pet dogs went viral. The dogs were temporarily moved to an animal welfare organisation because Sharad was finding it difficult to look after them due to his health condition.