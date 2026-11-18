Sharad Kapoor’s friend makes shocking claims about actor’s condition: ‘He was gradually dying’

The actor's friend has opened up about a difficult period in his life, sharing details of his living conditions and the circumstances in which she found him.

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Friend makes shocking claims about Sharad Kapoor's condition (PC: Instagram)

Actor Sharad Kapoor has reportedly been going through a difficult phase, with concerns emerging about his health and personal life. A recent revelation by his friend Hema Chaudhary has brought attention to the actor’s living conditions and the lack of support he allegedly received. Chaudhary, who runs an animal welfare organisation, spoke about finding him in a neglected state and explained how an unexpected encounter during a dog rescue operation led her to him. She also shared details about her attempts to seek help for the actor.

Sharad Kapoor hadn’t bathed or left his bed for two years, claims friend

Hema Chaudhary, who runs a dog shelter called Bezubaan Trust, recently spoke about Sharad Kapoor’s condition on the Bollywood Cut Uncut podcast. She revealed that she first came across the actor while rescuing dogs in his neighbourhood. However, what she discovered during a later visit to his room left her deeply disturbed.

Read more: Sharad Kapoor claims people took back money after filming donation videos

According to Chaudhary, Sharad had not bathed or stepped out of his bed for nearly two years. She also claimed that nobody was regularly checking on him or ensuring that he had access to basic necessities such as food.

Recalling the experience, she said, “Three to four people have been waiting to see him die. And he was almost done 99 per cent, but it was the dogs who led me to him. I always listen to the voiceless. When I rescued the dogs, I met him. He hadn’t bathed or gotten out of bed for two years. Nobody had called him or asked if he’d had food, so he kept dying gradually.”

Sharad Kapoor’s friend claims his family did not offer support

During the podcast conversation, Chaudhary also spoke about her attempts to contact the actor’s family. She claimed that she reached out to his brother because she believed Sharad needed immediate assistance. However, she alleged that her efforts did not receive a positive response.

Recalling the conversation, she said that the actor’s brother told her Sharad had previously visited him to meet their younger brother. When she tried contacting him again and explained that the actor needed his family’s support, she allegedly did not receive a callback.

See complete video of Hema Chaudhary here

Hema Chaudhary shares details about Sharad Kapoor’s personal life

The animal welfare activist also spoke about Sharad’s relationships and family life. She claimed that the actor was previously engaged to Koel Basu, daughter of former West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu, but the two never got married.

She also suggested that Sharad is currently in a relationship. However, according to her, his partner may not be in a position to provide the care he needs. There has also been speculation about the actor having a child, but Chaudhary said she could not confirm the information without his permission.

Apart from his physical health, she expressed concern about his mental well-being. She believes the actor needs proper care, emotional support and time before making decisions about returning to professional commitments. Meanwhile, several members of the film industry, including Sonu Sood, Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty, have reportedly stepped forward to extend support to the actor.