CEO Sheeraz Hasan breaks silence on Urvashi Rautela’s 7,000 crore legal claim over alleged name and image use: ‘We didn’t put those words in your mouth’

Bollywood.AI Founder and CEO Sheeraz Hasan has responded to Urvashi Rautela’s team after it announced legal action against a Los Angeles-based AI company and claimed damages of Rs 7,000 crore.

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Urvashi Rautela and Bollywood.AI Founder and CEO Sheeraz Hasan (PC: Instagram)

Urvashi Rautela and Bollywood.AI Founder and CEO Sheeraz Hasan are at the centre of a new controversy involving artificial intelligence and the use of a celebrity’s identity. Urvashi’s team has announced that it is pursuing legal remedies against a Los Angeles-based AI company, alleging that her name, images, and videos were used without permission. The team has said that damages are currently being assessed at Rs 7,000 crore. Now, Sheeraz Hasan has responded to the claim, bringing his own side of the matter into the spotlight.

Sheeraz Hasan responds to Urvashi Rautela’s Rs 7,000 crore claim

Sheeraz Hasan, founder and CEO of Bollywood.AI and Hollywood.AI, responded after Urvashi Rautela’s team shared its statement about the alleged unauthorised use of her identity and content.

According to reports, the dispute follows a viral interview in which Bollywood.AI asked Urvashi, “What’s your thoughts on Bollywood and artificial intelligence?”. To which she answered, “Bollywood? I think artificial intelligence is something which is really, you know, which is like, you know, Bollywood is suffering with it. And I mean Bollywood is something which I love. So I love Bollywood.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Climax India (@theclimaxindia)

Responding to the controversy, Hasan said that the company had not put words into Urvashi’s mouth. He also advised the actress to learn more about artificial intelligence and its future in the entertainment industry.

He wrote on his Instagram handle, “Urvashi, we didn’t put those words in your mouth. I highly recommend you educate yourself about artificial intelligence and the future of Bollywood’s entertainment business before giving an answer.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NO.1 FAME STRATEGIST (@sheeraz)

He further said that she should educate herself about AI and the future of Bollywood’s entertainment business before giving an answer.

He further wrote, “Bollywood.AI and Hollywood.AI are the future of entertainment: AI movies, vertical dramas and digital stars who never age, speak multiple languages, work 24/7 and have no egos. You can fight your answer, but you can’t fight what’s coming next embrace it: the evolution of the entertainment industry in Bollywood.”

What Urvashi Rautela’s team said about the Rs 7,000 crore damages?

Urvashi Rautela’s team has alleged that the Los Angeles-based company used the actress’ name, images and videos without authorisation. They shared a statement on social media which reads, “We are pursuing appropriate legal remedies, including damages currently being assessed at ₹7,000 crore against the Los Angeles-based company. Their business has allegedly generated billions of dollars in value by using urvashi’s name, images & videos without authorization. Build your AI (artificial intelligence) company. Build your brand. But keep Urvashi’s name out of your business unless you have permission. Team Urvashi.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team UrvashiRautelaGlobal (@teamurvashirautelaofficial)

The statement has alleged that the company’s business had generated significant value through the use of Urvashi’s identity and content. Her team warned AI companies against using her name for business purposes without permission.

For now, the Urvashi Rautela-Sheeraz Hasan controversy remains centred on two sharply different positions: Urvashi’s team says her identity and content were allegedly used without permission, while Hasan has publicly defended the AI company’s approach and urged her to understand the technology and its role in entertainment.