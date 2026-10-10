Shekhar Suman cancels Shekhar Tonite Season 1 finale episode after Nana Patekar’s death: ‘No one can take his place’

Shekhar Suman has decided not to go ahead with the finale of his talk show Shekhar Tonite after Nana Patekar's death. The veteran actor was supposed to be the final guest of Season 1, but Shekhar says nobody can replace him.

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Shekhar Suman cancels his show's finale after Nana Patekar’s death (PC: Instagram)

Shekhar Suman has cancelled the Season 1 finale of Shekhar Tonite following the death of veteran actor Nana Patekar. The decision comes as the film industry mourns the loss, with the cancellation drawing attention from fans and viewers. However, the sudden death of veteran actor Nana Patekar has changed those plans. What was supposed to be a lively conversation filled with laughter, honest answers, and lots of memories will now remain an episode that audiences will never get to see. Shekhar Suman has made an emotional decision about the show’s finale, explaining why he does not want another celebrity to take Nana’s place.

Shekhar Suman cancels Shekhar Tonite finale after Nana Patekar’s death

Shekhar Suman has decided to cancel the Season 1 finale of his talk show Shekhar Tonite following Nana Patekar’s death on October 8, 2026. The actor and television host shared the news in a video posted on his YouTube channel, where he remembered Nana and explained why he would not invite another guest for the final episode.

Nana Patekar was scheduled to be the last guest of the show’s first season. However, following his death at the age of 75, Shekhar decided that the episode would not go ahead with a replacement.

Sharing the announcement video, Shekhar Suman said, “Words are less to praise the artiste, actor, who was going to appear in this episode. Fearless, brave, honest, a person whose simplicity was his strongest trait. He congratulated me and said that he watches my show regularly. He also told me that he sees himself in me. He said, ‘I get offers from a lot of shows, I don’t go anywhere, but I want to come on your show.’ It felt like I got a Padma Vibhushan.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shekhar Tonite (@shekhartonite)

Explaining his decision, Shekhar said, “I didn’t feel like inviting anyone else today because no one can take his place. He is irreplaceable.” He also revealed that Nana had recently contacted him to congratulate him on the show. According to Shekhar, the veteran actor told him that he regularly watched the programme and wanted to appear on it, despite receiving offers from several other shows.

Shekhar said Nana’s willingness to join him on the programme felt like receiving a major honour. The news of his death made the planned conversation even more difficult to accept.

Shekhar Suman calls Nana Patekar as an ‘Unmistakable Nana intensity’

In his tribute, Shekhar Suman described Nana Patekar as a fearless, brave and honest person whose simplicity was one of his greatest qualities. He also spoke about the actor’s strong personality and the honesty he brought to both his life and his work.

The two actors shared a professional connection that went back several decades. They worked together in the 1990 film Tadap, directed by Sohanlal Kanwar. Although the film was completed, it was never released.

He further said, “During that time, I got to know him personally. I learnt a lot from him as a person, and as an actor. Sadly, the film was completed but couldn’t be released. Look at the coincidence, that this episode that was supposed to be shot with him also won’t reach the audience ever. My heart will be upset about this all my life. It would have been the most beautiful conversation with him. I had imagined the laughter. The silences. His brutally honest answers. That unmistakable Nana intensity. And somewhere between all of it, perhaps two old colleagues talking about how quickly life has gone by. That chair will now remain empty.”

Shekhar recalled that working on the project gave him an opportunity to know Nana more closely. He said he learnt a great deal from him, both as an actor and as a person.

The host also expressed regret that the conversation planned for Shekhar Tonite would never reach viewers. He had imagined the two old colleagues sharing memories, laughing together and speaking openly about their lives and careers.

He further said, “Nana took a permanent break from us. We love you Nana and we will miss you forever. I didn’t feel like inviting anyone else today because no one can take his place. He is irreplaceable. He lived life on his own terms. I had even decided on my opening lines for the episode. I want to end our first season with his memories.”

About Nana Patekar’s death

Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away on the morning of October 8, 2026, at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where medical professionals made a lot of efforts to save his life for about 45 minutes.

Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away at 5:20 AM today after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence. Despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, he could not be revived. A medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered, and a post-mortem will be conducted: Dr. Shekhar Salkar, Chief of Oncology Department, Manipal Hospital — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2026

However, despite their efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at around 5:20 am. Doctors at Manipal Hospital cited a heart attack as the cause of Nana Patekar’s death.