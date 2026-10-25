Shilpa Rao mic cut-off controversy: Organisers react after online backlash, ‘We deeply apologise’

Singer Shilpa Rao’s performance at the Bollywood Music Project in Mumbai ended abruptly, leaving fans disappointed. The organisers have now issued an apology.

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Shilpa Rao (PC: Instagram)

Singer Shilpa Rao’s live performances are known for bringing audiences together through music, but her recent appearance at a Mumbai festival ended on an unexpected note. What was supposed to be an evening of songs and celebration at the Bollywood Music Project (BMP) turned uncomfortable when her microphone was switched off before she could complete her set. The situation became even more upsetting when she tried to address the audience, only for the next performance to begin while she was still on stage. The incident drew criticism from fans, who questioned the event’s management. Now, the organisers have responded to the backlash and explained what led to the abrupt end of her performance.

Shilpa Rao’s performance cut short at Bollywood Music Project in Mumbai

Shilpa performed at the 10th anniversary edition of the Bollywood Music Project (BMP), held in Mumbai on Saturday, October 24, 2026. However, her set did not go as planned, as technical issues and delays affected her performance.

According to reports, Shilpa’s microphone was switched off while she was performing Chuttamalle from Devara: Part 1. She reportedly waited for a replacement microphone after facing sound issues, but the disruption continued. After her performance was cut short, Shilpa attempted to thank the audience for their patience and support. However, her closing remarks were also interrupted when fellow performer Kutle Khan and his band began their set.

The incident left several attendees disappointed, with many taking to social media to criticise the festival’s management. Fans questioned why the singer was not given enough time to finish her performance and bid farewell to the audience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Rao (@shilparao)

Shilpa later shared an emotional message on Instagram, thanking her fans for standing by her despite the interruption. She wrote, “Mumbai, a little piece of my heart broke tonight. It hurts deeply to have something so beautiful taken away from us like this. But even when the music stopped, you did not. The way you kept calling my name, the love in your voices. I could feel it all. Our story tonight was left unfinished. I promise, I will come back.”

Bollywood Music Project organisers apologise after Shilpa Rao’s mic incident

Following the criticism, the organisers of the Bollywood Music Project issued a statement on their official Instagram account, apologising to Shilpa, her team and the audience.

The statement reads, “We deeply apologise. At BMP, our mission is always to deliver an unparalleled live music experience for both our artists and their fans. We want to address the abrupt conclusion of Shilpa Rao’s performance at this weekend’s festival. First and foremost, we hold Shilpa Rao in the highest regard. We deeply value and respect her incredible legacy, her unparalleled artistry, and the profound impact she continues to make on the music industry. It was an absolute honour to have her on our lineup.”

The organisers said they respected Shilpa’s contribution to the music industry and considered it an honour to have her perform at the festival. They also acknowledged that her set had ended before she could complete it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Music Project (@bmp_online)

Explaining the reason behind the incident, BMP said large-scale music festivals involve several artists, complicated schedules and technical arrangements. According to the organisers, some earlier performances ran longer than planned, causing delays across the event. “Large-scale music festivals feature complex logistics and multi-artist lineups. Despite strict planning and coordination, live events can experience unpredictable operational shifts, including extended sets from earlier performances,” the statement read.

They added that local authority guidelines and venue curfew restrictions limited the time available to accommodate the delays. It further says, “Because our festivals operate under strict local authority guidelines and venue curfew regulations, these compounding delays unfortunately forced a premature end to her set. While these circumstances were entirely out of our control, we deeply regret that we could not showcase her performance in its entirety.”

The organisers further said they regretted being unable to present Shilpa’s complete performance and apologised to her fans, who had attended the festival to watch her sing.

The incident has sparked a wider conversation about event management and how artists are treated when live shows run behind schedule. While the organisers have apologised and cited operational restrictions, fans have questioned whether better planning could have prevented the situation.