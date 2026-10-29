Shilpa Rao shares fans’ reaction after interruption at Bollywood Music Project performance

Shilpa Rao gave followers a look at her time on stage at the Bollywood Music Project in Mumbai. The shared clip captures the connection between the singer and the crowd, with fans joining in and making the moment memorable.

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Shilpa Rao pens message for fans after interrupted performance at Bollywood Music Project (PC: Instagram)

Singer Shilpa Rao has shared a glimpse of her recent performance in Mumbai, giving fans a chance to revisit a musical moment that ended sooner than expected. The singer took the stage at the Bollywood Music Project on October 24, 2026, but technical problems disrupted her set and left her unable to perform as planned. Days after the incident, she posted a video of the audience singing along with her, accompanied by a heartfelt message. The post has drawn supportive responses from listeners who praised her performance and the way she handled the difficult situation.

Shilpa Rao shares video of her performance

On Wednesday, Shilpa took to Instagram to share a clip from her appearance at the Bollywood Music Project. Wearing a short, shimmery white dress, she performed Khuda Jaane, the popular song from the 2008 film Bachna Ae Haseeno. The video shows members of the audience singing along with her, creating a moment of connection between the singer and her fans.

Alongside the video, Shilpa wrote, “I sing for you with all my heart…and that’s all that matters.” The message focused on her bond with the audience despite the interruption that affected her performance.

Fans responded warmly in the comments section. One person wrote, “you look like Taylor Swift in this light.” Another commented, “you handled the situation with so much grace.” A third fan said, “she performed with so much queen energy that day, I became a fan again.”

See viral video of Shilpa Rao here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Rao (@shilparao)

What happened during Shilpa Rao’s Bollywood Music Project performance?

Shilpa was among the artists performing at the 10th anniversary edition of the Bollywood Music Project in Mumbai. The event also featured musicians including Anu Malik and Himesh Reshammiya. However, technical issues reportedly affected Shilpa’s set from the beginning. Her first microphone malfunctioned and a replacement also failed to work properly.

The situation became more difficult while she was performing Chuttamalle from Devara: Part 1. Her microphone was switched off, interrupting the performance and leaving her visibly surprised. Around the same time, singer-songwriter Kutle Khan and his band, The Kutle Khan Project, began performing on the other side of the stage while Shilpa was still present.

When she returned to address the audience and thank them for their patience, her microphone was switched off again before the next performance began. As a result, she did not get a proper opportunity to conclude her set.

Shilpa Rao’s emotional message after the incident

Following the event, Shilpa shared an emotional note expressing her disappointment while thanking the Mumbai audience for its support. She wrote, “Mumbai, a little piece of my heart broke tonight. It hurts deeply to have something so beautiful taken away from us like this. But even when the music stopped, you did not. The way you kept calling my name, the love in your voices. I could feel it all. Our story tonight was left unfinished. I promise, I will come back. I love you, Mumbai. Forever and ever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Rao (@shilparao)

Her husband, Ritesh Krishnan, also expressed anger and disappointment over the incident, describing it as ‘painful’ to watch his wife being treated that way.