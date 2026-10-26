Shilpa Rao’s husband questions treatment at Mumbai concert, says he felt ‘angry and helpless’

Ritesh Krishnan has spoken out after an incident involving Shilpa Rao at a Mumbai music event, describing his reaction to the moment when her microphone was switched off before she could finish addressing the crowd.

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Shilpa Rao’s husband criticises organisers after singer’s Mumbai concert ends abruptly (PC: Instagram)

Singer Shilpa Rao had an unpleasant experience during her recent performance at a music event in Mumbai. The singer was on stage at the Bollywood Music Project on Saturday, October 24, when her performance came to an abrupt end. Videos of the incident soon appeared on social media, with many people questioning why she was asked to leave the stage before finishing her interaction with the audience. The incident also upset her husband, Ritesh Krishnan, who later spoke about how he felt while watching the situation unfold. Shilpa has also shared her reaction and spoken about her plans to return to Mumbai.

Ritesh Krishnan reacts to the incident

Shilpa’s husband, Ritesh Krishnan, expressed his anger and disappointment over the incident. He said he felt “angry, disappointed and helpless” while watching his wife go through what he described as a disrespectful experience.

Ritesh also spoke about the person Shilpa is beyond her identity as a singer and explained how much her audience means to her. He said, “And more than anything, it hurt to see someone I love and admire so deeply being put through this. People know Shilpa Rao as the voice behind some of the most beautiful songs. But I know the woman behind that voice. I know how much her audience and her fans means to her And to stand there last night, watching my wife being treated with such disrespect, was something I will never forget!”

His statement highlighted the emotional impact of the incident on the singer and her family. It also added to the growing discussion around the way her performance was brought to an end.

See Ritesh Krishnan’s viral post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ritesh Krishnan (@riteshkrishnan)

Shilpa Rao’s performance cut short at Mumbai concert

The incident took place during the Bollywood Music Project in Mumbai. Shilpa was thanking the audience when her microphone was reportedly switched off amid scheduling delays. Videos shared online showed that she could not finish addressing the crowd before being asked to leave the stage.

The situation became more noticeable when the Kutle Khan Project began performing while Shilpa was still at one end of the stage. The sudden change left viewers questioning how the transition was managed and why the singer was unable to complete her interaction with the audience.

The videos soon gained attention on social media, with the incident sparking a discussion about the treatment of performers at live events.

See viral video from the event here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alexa fireworks (@a_sparxx5050)

Shilpa Rao says she was hurt

Shilpa also shared her feelings about the incident through a statement. The singer said the experience had hurt her and expressed disappointment over how the evening ended. She wrote, “Mumbai, a little piece of my heart broke tonight. It hurts deeply to have something so beautiful taken away from us like this.”

Despite the unpleasant experience, Shilpa expressed her desire to return to Mumbai with a show of her own. Her statement suggested that she still hopes to share a special musical experience with her fans in the city.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Rao (@shilparao)

Bollywood Music Project issues clarification

Following Shilpa’s statement, the official Instagram account of the Bollywood Music Project issued a clarification and apologised to the singer for the abrupt end to her performance. The apology came after the incident attracted attention online and prompted questions about the event’s management. The episode has since become a talking point among fans and those following the music industry.