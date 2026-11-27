Shobhinaw Satyaa reveals how he landed Hanuman Ansh lead role, draws parallel with Shah Rukh Khan’s Fauji debut: ‘Changes happen randomly…’

An assistant director's role took an unexpected turn when Shobhinaw Satyaa was offered the central character in the spiritual drama.

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Shobhinaw Satyaa compares Hanuman Ansh journey to Shah Rukh Khan's Fauji (PC: IMDb)

An acting career does not always begin with a plan. Sometimes, an unexpected opportunity can change the direction of someone’s life. Shobhinaw Satyaa experienced something similar while working on Hanuman Ansh, a film based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba. He had joined the project to work behind the camera and had no plans of becoming an actor. However, things took an unexpected turn when the director noticed his resemblance to the spiritual leader. In a recent conversation, Shobhinaw opened up about how he landed the lead role and recalled an interesting connection with “Badshah of Bollywood” Shah Rukh Khan‘s early television career.

How did Shobhinaw Satyaa land lead role in Hanuman Ansh?

In a recent conversation with Variety India, Shobhinaw revealed that he initially joined Hanuman Ansh as an assistant director, working under filmmaker Vishal Chaturvedi. The team was looking for someone suitable to play Neem Karoli Baba, but finding the right actor proved difficult. During this process, the director felt that Shobhinaw resembled the spiritual leader and decided to offer him the central role.

The opportunity came as a surprise to Shobhinaw, who was comfortable working behind the camera. Comparing his unexpected acting break to Shah Rukh Khan’s journey in the television series Fauji, he said, “Shah Rukh Khan’s story is that he was playing a small character in the Fauji series. The actor playing the lead had some other project. He was the director’s son. Shah Rukh Khan was made the hero of Fauji. Changes happen randomly sometimes. The same thing happened to me. I was working as an assistant director in the film, and the director told me that I am its hero.”

Shobhinaw Satyaa draws a parallel with Shah Rukh Khan’s Fauji journey

Shobhinaw referred to Shah Rukh Khan’s story, explaining how the superstar was initially expected to play a smaller character in Fauji. The actor who was supposed to play the lead had another project, following which Shah Rukh was given the central role. The unexpected change eventually became an important moment in his career.

Shobhinaw saw a similarity between the two experiences. He had joined Hanuman Ansh for an assistant director’s job, while Shah Rukh’s television journey also took an unexpected turn. The comparison highlights how opportunities can arrive when someone least expects them.

Hanuman Ansh and its box-office success

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba. The film featured Shobhinaw Satyaa in the lead role and earned over Rs 453.48 crore worldwide as per Sacnilk against a budget of around Rs 2 crore. Its impressive performance made it one of the year’s major box-office surprises. The film has now started streaming on Sony LIV in Hindi and will be available on Netflix as well from November 29 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Gujarati languages.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Fauji marked his television debut

Fauji marked Shah Rukh Khan’s acting debut in 1988. Directed by Late Lieutenant Colonel Raj Kumar Kapoor, the 13-episode series followed a group of army recruits as they underwent training to become commandos. Shah Rukh played Lieutenant Abhimanyu Rai, a character that became an important starting point in his acting career.

The show featured an ensemble cast including Rakesh Sharma, Vikram Chopra, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Amina Shervani. It remains an important part of the actor’s early journey before his rise as one of Hindi cinema’s biggest stars. Fauji is currently available for streaming with all episodes on Prime Video.