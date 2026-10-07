Shraddha Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor’s Mumbai apartment eased for Rs 2.5 lakh monthly; rent to rise every year

Shraddha Kapoor and Shakti Kapoor earn Rs 2.5 lakh monthly from Mahalaxmi Apartment lease; here's everything you need to know

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Shakti Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor (PC- Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor and her father, actor Shakti Kapoor, have leased out their apartment in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi for three years. According to property documents accessed by CRE Matrix, the nearly 1,050 sq ft apartment has been rented out at a starting monthly rent of Rs 2.5 lakh. The leave and licence agreement was registered on June 26, 2026, with a security deposit of Rs 7.5 lakh. The apartment is located in Piramal Mahalaxmi South Tower on GB Sakpal Marg and San Guruji Marg in Mahalaxmi East, Mumbai.

As per the agreement, the monthly rent will increase every year. The tenant will pay Rs 2.5 lakh per month in the first year, Rs 2.62 lakh in the second year and Rs 2.75 lakh in the third year. The apartment is furnished and comes with a sofa, chairs, cupboards, four air-conditioners, a water purifier, refrigerator, washing machine, gas stove, hob, chimney, dining table and other furniture and appliances.

The agreement states that the apartment can only be used for residential purposes. Shakti Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are listed as the licensors, while Akshat Khetan is the licensee.

Under the agreement, the maintenance charges, taxes, levies, assessments and non-occupancy charges related to the apartment will be paid by the licensors. The tenant will be responsible for electricity charges based on consumption. The actors could not be reached for comment.

Shraddha Kapoor And Shakti Kapoor Bought The Apartment In 2025

Last year, Shraddha Kapoor and Shakti Kapoor purchased the luxury apartment for Rs 6.24 crore, according to documents accessed by Zapkey. The property was bought from Glyder Buildcon Realtors Private Limited and registered on January 13, 2025. The apartment has a total carpet area of 1,042.73 sq ft, including two balconies. The purchase price was around Rs 59,875 per sq ft based on the carpet area.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Other Mumbai Property Deal

Shraddha Kapoor has also been involved in other real estate deals in Mumbai. Earlier this year, she renewed the lease for her apartment in Juhu for one year at a starting monthly rent of Rs 6 lakh. According to documents, she paid the entire annual rent of Rs 72 lakh upfront.

In 2024, Shraddha had rented a 3,928.86 sq ft luxury apartment in Juhu for Rs 6 lakh per month. She had reportedly paid Rs 72 lakh as advance rent for the entire year.