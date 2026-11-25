Shraddha Kapoor suffered muscle tear during Eetha shoot, rehearsed for 25 days with 8 kg ghungroos, reveals director

Shraddha Kapoor suffered a muscle tear while shooting for Eetha after rehearsing for 25 days with 4 kg ghungroos on each leg for eight hours daily. Director Laxman Utekar revealed that her feet would swell during rehearsals.

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Eetha trailer (PC: Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor has put in months of hard work to prepare for her upcoming film Eetha, and director Laxman Utekar has now shared an account of her dedication. The actress, who plays Tamasha and Lavani performer Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, reportedly suffered a muscle tear while shooting for a song. Despite the injury and painful rehearsals, she remained determined to complete the film.

At the recent launch of the song Ji Ji Re Ji in Pune, Laxman Utekar spoke about Shraddha’s preparation for the musical drama. He revealed that a massive set was built on Madh Island for the song, which was choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

Talking about the actress’s hard work, the filmmaker said, “Shraddha rehearsed for each song for 25 days with 4 kg ghungroo on each leg for eight hours. Her feet used to get swollen. She immersed herself in the world of Tamasha and Lavani to understand its depth and learn the art form. The first day of the song shoot went well. But on the second day, Shraddha had a muscle tear, and we had to halt the shoot.”

Laxman further revealed that he was not upset about having to stop the shoot but felt bad seeing Shraddha cry because of the injury. The actress recovered within a month and was eager to return to the sets. The director also praised her performance, saying that he could not imagine anyone else playing the role.

At the song launch event, Shraddha arrived in a saree and was also seen dancing with children on stage to Ji Ji Re Ji.

What is Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha about?

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha is a biographical drama inspired by the life of Vithabai Narayangaonkar, a celebrated Tamasha and Lavani performer from Maharashtra. The film explores the life of a woman who challenged social conventions and overcame several hardships to make her mark in history.

Apart from Shraddha Kapoor, the film features Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Siddharth Jadhav, Ishtiyak Khan and Anant Joshi in important roles.

The story is inspired by incidents documented in the Marathi book Tamasha: Vithabaichya Ayushyacha. At the song launch, Laxman Utekar also shared that he hopes the film will change how audiences look at Tamasha artistes and give them a better understanding of their lives beyond the stage.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Karishma Sharma under Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations, Eetha is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4. The film will clash at the box office with Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the latter also stars Chitrangada Singh in a leading role.