Shraddha Kapoor’s remarkable transformation makes Eetha a visual and musical Treat

Eetha is an epic musical drama set in 1940s Maharashtra, featuring Shraddha Kapoor as a legendary Lavani performer whose journey of passion, struggle and determination comes alive through powerful performances, vibrant visuals and soulful music.

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Eetha trailer (PC: Instagram)

The much-awaited reunion of Maddock Films and Shraddha Kapoor, Eetha, the trailer for the epic musical drama is finally out. After tackling the good-hearted spirit in Stree 2, the film explores the whole new world of Lavani, a fascinating period world filled with traditional performances, vibrant colours, and the rich cultural flavour of Maharashtra.

Shraddha Kapoor leads the pack and bring to life a legendary Lavani and Tamasha performer Eetha Bai’s character. This is a whole new space for the actress, she is exploring an untapped space, and her transformation is one of the biggest highlights of the trailer. The film takes inspiration from true incidents, chronicles a artists hopes, struggles, and her journey as she creates a name for herself. Shraddha seems to have embodied the character with remarkable enthusiasm.

Shraddha Kapoor nails the role with perfection, she is Eetha Bai, her mannerism, body language, costume, expression, diction and dance, she is just fantastic as folk-performer. She sets the bar high with trailer, the contrast between her stage performances and life-struggles creates such emotional depth, setting Eetha as one of the most promising film releasing in 2026.

The film stars Randeep Hooda as Merchant, he plays the role of Letha’s husband. Ensemble also includes Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Anant Joshi and Siddharth Jadhav.

The trailer is packed with Shraddha Kapoor’s powerful performance, grand visuals and stunning sets, making Eetha one of the most promising musical dramas of this year. The trailer sets the stage for an inspiring story about an folk-performing artist, who refused circumstances define her history. Set against the 1940’s Maharashtra, so the color, texture and costumes are rich in palette and set during that time-period. The stunning sets, traditional surroundings, bustling crows, packed fairs where Eetha performers, everything is on-point.

The grand visual and performances are elevated by Ajay-Atul’s music, and Vaibhavi Merchant’s choreography, brings Lavani to the forefront, the expressive and energetic dance moves are elevated with powerful and poignant music. The performance sequences and music are not just elements but forces that communicates protagonist’s emotion and determination.

Many believes that the film is inspired from Vithabai’s life, though the similarities between Eetha and Vitha are uncanny, but it’s not been confirmed. The film does not appear to be limited to entertainment alone; it reflects the culture, passion and artistic expression that define Lavani’s world.

Directed by maverick Laxman Utekar, and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar and Karishma Sharma, the film is slated for 4th December 2026 release.