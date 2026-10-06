Shriya Saran praises Drishyam 3 team for supporting her as new mom: ‘They used to send me before Ajay Devgn’

Shriya Saran has praised the Drishyam team for supporting her as a new mother, revealing that she was often allowed to leave the set early, sometimes even before Ajay Devgn.

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Shriya Saran in Drishyam 3(PC- Instagram)

Drishyam 3 has been performing well at the box office and has reportedly crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in worldwide collections. Actress Shriya Saran, who plays Nandini Salgaonkar, has opened up about returning to work after becoming a mother and praised the Drishyam team for being supportive of her responsibilities at home. The actor revealed that while shooting for Drishyam 2 and Drishyam 3, the makers made sure she could leave early to spend time with her daughter. Speaking to India Today, Shriya recalled that her daughter was only eight months old when she worked on Drishyam 2. She said the team was considerate of her situation and would sometimes send her home even before Ajay Devgn.

“My daughter was eight months old when I did Drishyam 2. And in Part 3, of course, she’s older. But they were very supportive. After the shoot, they used to send me off earlier, sometimes even before Ajay sir, because they were like, ‘She is a new mother.’ They’re very kind, sweet, and I’m grateful to them.”

Shriya Saran wants daughter to be proud of her films

The actor also said motherhood has changed the way she looks at her career. Shriya explained that she now wants to be more careful about the projects she chooses and hopes her daughter will one day feel proud of her work. “See, I have to be mindful, of course. I want to spend a lot more time with my daughter, and I want to do films that I know one day my daughter will be proud of. I want her to get up and say, ‘You know, Mama, that was a great film. And I’m glad that you did this film.’”

Shriya’s comments come amid a wider discussion about working mothers and the kind of support they receive on film sets. Deepika Padukone’s reported exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit over working-hour demands, among other conditions, had also sparked a debate around working conditions for new mothers.

Parineeti Chopra, who welcomed her son last year, has also spoken about continuing her career after becoming a mother. Speaking at the trailer launch of her web show Shaque, she said, “I would hate to stop working just because I became a mom. It’s a two-way relationship, I’ve to be offered work and I would be sad to lose work because I’ve done such a beautiful thing in producing a baby. The audience is not cancelling mothers, and hence writers, directors and actors are able to make content.”

Chopra also spoke about other actors who have continued working after becoming mothers, including Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and her cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas. “I’m so glad that our generation, including Alia (Bhatt), me, Deepika (Padukone), my own sister (Priyanka Chopra), who is working in the West, and all of us are able to be mothers and we are doing the same quality of work. In fact, I think we are doing better work now,” she added.