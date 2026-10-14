Shriya Saran reacts to AI-morphed images of actresses, says ‘changed size of b**s’

After Janhvi Kapoor’s AI video row, Shriya Saran opens up about being a victim of image manipulation, says 'We’ve a very long way to go’

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Shriya Saran (PC- Instagram)

Actor Shriya Saran has spoken about the misuse of artificial intelligence to create morphed images of women, sharing her own experience of being targeted by such content. The Drishyam and RRR actor said women often become targets of online objectification, with their bodies being altered and discussed without their consent. She also spoke about how technology has changed the film industry and highlighted the growing role of women in key decision-making positions.

Shriya Saran on AI misuse and morphed images

Shriya’s comments come after Janhvi Kapoor condemned an AI-altered video of her song Chuttamalle from Devara: Part 1. The viral clip digitally changed Janhvi’s appearance to create sexually explicit imagery that was not part of the original song. Janhvi called the misuse of AI to objectify women “deeply violating” and “bordering on sexual assault”.

The incident prompted reactions from members of the film industry, including Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi and Khushbu Sundar.

Speaking about her own experience, Shriya said women are often at the receiving end of such manipulation, with their bodies becoming a subject of online discussion. She told News18, “It’s funny. Sometimes, I don’t even know if it’s me. They change the size of your b**s, suddenly the cape that you were wearing is gone or your a* looks bigger. You’ve to take it with a pinch of salt. Having said that, it’s annoying and it’s not right,” she states.

She also acknowledged that while AI can be useful, its misuse can have serious consequences. “While AI has a lot to give us and a lot to help us with, there’s also a lot it can change for us. It can lead to things that can be dangerous. I think that applies to every technology. With time, we’ve to either learn to live with it or deal with it,” she adds.

Shriya Saran recalls how film sets have changed

Shriya made her acting debut in 2001 with Ishtam. Reflecting on the changes she has witnessed over the years, the actor said the way people work and interact on film sets has changed considerably.

“We didn’t have make-up vans. I didn’t have one in my first three films. We would find a tree and sit under it and have our lunches together. It was beautiful in a way. The positive side is that I still remember my conversations with some of my co-actors and directors. We used to sit together and discuss life and books. Hum recorder laya karte the aur sab saath mein music sunte the,” she says.

She added that the increasing use of personal devices has changed how people connect on sets. “Now, everyone has earphones and you don’t even know what the other person is listening to. Cinema has changed a lot. The style of srytelling has changed a lot,” she continues.

Shriya Saran on more women in decision-making roles

While technology and working styles have evolved, Shriya believes one of the most important changes has been the growing presence of women behind the camera. “There are more women behind the camera than in front of it,” she points out.

The actor said women are increasingly involved in deciding which stories are told and which projects receive financial backing. She also stressed that women’s participation in decision-making is important for films to genuinely reflect female perspectives. “There are women deciding the kind of story that needs to be told and what they should put money in. You can make as many women-oriented stories as you want but if the people behind the camera are all men, you can’t really label them as a female-led film. We’ve a very long way to go but change has begun.”