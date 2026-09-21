Shweta Bachchan once revealed what annoyed her about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: ‘I tolerate her…’

Shweta Bachchan once revealed what she ‘hated’ about Aishwarya Rai: ‘She takes forever to return phone calls’

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Shweta Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai (PC- Twitter)

Shweta Bachchan once opened up about her equation with sister-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during an appearance on Koffee With Karan. Shweta appeared on the show with her brother Abhishek Bachchan and spoke about Aishwarya during the rapid-fire round. When Karan Johar asked Shweta what she loved, hated and tolerated about Aishwarya, she had plenty of praise for the actor. However, she also revealed one habit of Aishwarya that annoyed her.

Shweta said she admired Aishwarya for being a self-made woman and also praised her as a mother. But when asked what she hated about her, Shweta replied, “I hate that she takes forever to return phone calls and messages. I tolerate her time management,”

Shweta picked Abhishek over Aishwarya

The rapid-fire round also saw Shweta being asked to choose between her brother and sister-in-law as an actor. Karan Johar asked her, “Who is the better actor—Abhishek or Aishwarya?” Shweta immediately chose Abhishek.

Abhishek and Aishwarya have worked together in several films, including Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Naa Kaho, Dhoom 2, Umrao Jaan, Sarkar Raj, Guru and Raavan.

Abhishek was asked if he was more scared of his wife or mother

Abhishek also found himself in an awkward spot during the episode when Karan asked him about the two important women in his life. Karan asked, “Who are you more scared of, your wife or your mother?”, to which Abhishek replied, “My mother.”

Shweta immediately disagreed and said, “Wife,” prompting Abhishek to tell her, “It’s my rapid fire, be quiet.”

The exchange became one of the memorable moments from the episode, with Shweta jumping in even though the question was directed at Abhishek.

Abhishek and Aishwarya’s love story

Abhishek and Aishwarya’s relationship began after they worked together. According to reports, the two first met in 1999 during the photo shoot for Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, their first film together.

They went on to work together in several movies before getting married. Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot on April 20, 2007, in a traditional ceremony attended by their family and close friends.

The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya on November 16, 2011.