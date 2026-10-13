Sidharth Malhotra injures his leg, shares health update with witty post – Check

Sidharth Malhotra shares leg injury photo with a witty caption, leaves fans curious about what happened.

Written by: Kritika Vaid
Published: October 13, 2026, 5:41 PM IST
Sidharth Malhotra injures his leg, shares health update with witty post - Check
Sidharth Malhotra

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has given fans a glimpse of his leg injury through a social media post. On Tuesday, he shared a photo of his leg in a medical walking boot on Instagram Stories but didn’t reveal how he got injured. Keeping things light, Sidharth wrote, “I took ‘break a leg’ too seriously,” alongside a hospital emoji. The actor has not shared further details about the injury or his recovery.

Sidharth Malhotra’s fractured leg (PC – Instagram)

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani expecting their second child

Sidharth’s post comes days after he and his wife, Kiara Advani, announced that they are expecting their second child. The couple shared the news in a joint Instagram post featuring tiny knitted baby booties held by Sidharth and their daughter, Saraayah. They captioned the post, “Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude ♥️.”

Read more: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra expecting second child, share announcement with a cute pic

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A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)


Earlier, Kiara shared a series of pictures from the family’s holiday, giving fans a glimpse of their time together. She kept Saraayah’s face hidden but shared pictures of her daughter’s tiny feet during their beach outing. One photograph showed Kiara relaxing by a pool, while another captured the family’s footprints in the sand.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s relationship

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. The intimate wedding was attended by family members and close friends from the film industry.

The two reportedly fell in love while working together on the 2021 film Shershaah. Sidharth played Captain Vikram Batra, while Kiara portrayed his partner, Dimple Cheema. The film marked an important milestone in their relationship.

Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in The Vvaan, co-starring Tamannaah Bhatia. The actor has not yet shared whether his leg injury will affect his upcoming work commitments.

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About the Author

Kritika Vaid

Kritika Vaid

Lead – Entertainment & Lifestyle. Kritika believes that behind every blockbuster, and every breaking headline, is a story told in both frames and figures. She brings over 12 years of experienc ... Read More

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