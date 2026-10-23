Smita Jaykar recalls meeting Sushant Singh Rajput during depression treatment, says ‘He was suicidal, Rhea asked for help’

Smita Jaykar has shared her perspective on Sushant Singh Rajput’s state of mind, offering her account amid continued public interest in the actor’s life and legacy.

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Smita Jaykar recalls healing session with Sushant Singh Rajput (PC: Twitter)

The death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020 left fans and the film industry searching for answers about what the actor may have been going through in his final months. Over the years, several people who knew him have spoken about his personal struggles and the circumstances surrounding his death. Veteran actress and spiritual healer Smita Jaykar has now recalled meeting Sushant during his treatment for depression at a Mumbai hospital. She also spoke about Rhea Chakraborty’s efforts to support him and shared her thoughts on speculation about the late actor’s alleged drug use.

Smita Jaykar recalls meeting Sushant Singh Rajput at Hinduja Hospital

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Smita revealed that she visited Sushant at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai after Rhea Chakraborty contacted her. Smita had previously worked with Rhea in Sonali Cable. She said she offered Sushant a healing session while he was receiving treatment for depression.

“Sushant Singh Rajput was suicidal. I had gone and given him healing also when he was in Bandra in Hinduja Hospital, where he was getting treated for depression. Rhea had called me,” she said during the interview.

Smita recalled that Sushant appeared happy when she met him and spoke to her pleasantly. She also suggested that he was open to visiting an ashram to take part in one of the healing processes she had recommended. However, the visit never happened.

What did Rhea Chakraborty tell Smita Jaykar?

Smita also recalled receiving a message from Rhea later that night. According to the actress, Rhea told her that Sushant was becoming unsettled again. “In the night, Rhea messaged me saying, Smita, he is widdling again, which means in an unsteady kind of state. It didn’t happen, I wish he had come,” she added. Looking back at the interaction, Smita expressed regret that Sushant did not visit the ashram as planned. She also reflected on whether she could have offered further support if he had contacted her again.

Smita dismisses claims that Sushant was on drugs

During the interview, Smita was asked about claims that Sushant was under the influence of drugs. She dismissed the speculation, referring to her meeting with him at the hospital. She indicated that he may have been taking medication as part of his treatment.

Smita Jaykar defends Rhea Chakraborty

Smita also spoke in support of Rhea, saying she believed the actress genuinely wanted to help Sushant while they were in a relationship. She recalled wondering after his death why he had not reached out to her again, adding that she sometimes thought she might have been able to help him.

Rhea faced intense public scrutiny following Sushant’s death, with questions raised about their relationship and his final days. Smita’s account offers her perspective on Rhea’s attempts to seek support for the actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in 2020

Sushant died on June 14, 2020, at the age of 34. He was found dead at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. His death prompted widespread grief, public debate about mental health and scrutiny of the Hindi film industry, including discussions about nepotism.

The case also led to investigations by multiple agencies after allegations of foul play emerged. The Central Bureau of Investigation later submitted a closure report, bringing a major stage of the investigation to a close. The case and the questions surrounding his death continued to attract public attention.

Mental issue disclaimer

(Conversations over suicides can be triggering. However, suicides can be avoided.)

Dial up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

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