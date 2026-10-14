Sona Mohapatra calls out online abuse after Rahul Gandhi criticism, says Odisha mining post drew no hate

Sona Mohapatra alleges online abuse after questioning Rahul Gandhi over Himachal Pradesh's condition.

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Sona Mohapatra and Rahul Gandhi (PC- Instagram)

Singer Sona Mohapatra has spoken out against the abusive comments she says she received after criticising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the condition of Himachal Pradesh. She shared a screenshot of the comments on social media and tagged an account that she alleged had repeatedly posted abusive messages. She also questioned whether the response was linked to her political views. Sharing the screenshot, she wrote, “@buzzing_beez_ ,just the latest shining Eg of the avalanche of political abuse I’ve received since yesterday. My suggestion to RG is a real 1 cus proof of the pudding etc? P.S My reel q’ing indiscriminate mining in Odisha’s hills didn’t get me this hate.Left? Liberal?.”

@buzzing_beez_,just the latest shining Eg of the avalanche of political abuse I’ve received since https://t.co/liF1ZtNIAc suggestion to RG is a real 1 cus proof of the pudding etc? P.S My reel q’ing indiscriminate mining in Odisha’s hills didn’t get me this hate.Left? Liberal? https://t.co/fKIoepqptX — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) October 14, 2026

What did Sona Mohapatra say about Rahul Gandhi?

The singer faced criticism online after questioning Rahul Gandhi about the condition of Himachal Pradesh, which is governed by the Congress. In a post on X, she said she was shocked by the state of its hills and rivers when she returned after nine years. She urged the Congress leader to focus on improving the state’s environment and governance.

“Dear @RahulGandhi, before repairing democracy, could you start by repairing Himachal Pradesh? I returned after 9 years & was shocked by garbage-strewn hills and choking rivers. Make this Congress-governed state a model of governance. Earn the people’s mandate, don’t just demand it,” she wrote on X.

Her post came in response to Rahul Gandhi’s remarks about Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Modi government. In a post in Hindi on X, the Congress leader had said that their departure would pave the way for the restoration of democracy.

@buzzing_beez_,just the latest shining Eg of the avalanche of political abuse I’ve received since https://t.co/liF1ZtNIAc suggestion to RG is a real 1 cus proof of the pudding etc? P.S My reel q’ing indiscriminate mining in Odisha’s hills didn’t get me this hate.Left? Liberal? https://t.co/fKIoepqptX — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) October 14, 2026



“Gyanesh Kumar will go. This government will go. Then the repair of democracy will begin,” Rahul Gandhi wrote. He also shared a video of his address to INDIA bloc MPs in Parliament’s Central Hall.

Sona Mohapatra compares reactions to her social media posts

Sona’s remarks drew mixed reactions online. While some users agreed that Congress-governed states should set an example through their administration, others criticised her comments and Rahul Gandhi’s approach to the issue.

In her latest post, the singer highlighted the abusive messages she said she had received after questioning the Congress leader. She also pointed out that a separate post in which she questioned indiscriminate mining in Odisha’s hills had not attracted a similar response.

Rahul Gandhi accuses Delhi Police of assaulting Youth Congress workers

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Delhi Police of brutally assaulting Youth Congress workers detained during protests over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.

He claimed that Athira, a Delhi University student from Kerala, had lost hearing in one ear after allegedly being hit by police personnel. These allegations were made by Rahul Gandhi and were not independently established in the information provided.