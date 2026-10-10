Sona Mohapatra defends Tanushree Dutta amid backlash over her remarks on late Nana Patekar, says ‘Since when did death erase’

Tanushree Dutta’s recent comments have drawn mixed reactions online, with Sona Mohapatra joining the discussion and raising questions about public responses to allegations of misconduct.

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Sona Mohapatra comes out in support of Tanushree Dutta (PC: Twitter)

Singer Sona Mohapatra has come out in support of Tanushree Dutta after the actress faced criticism for her remarks following legendary Nana Patekar’s death. Tanushree’s comments sparked debate on social media, with some people questioning her reaction to the actor’s passing. Sona has now spoken against the criticism and questioned why Tanushree is being asked to stay silent about her past experiences. She said people can mourn a popular actor while also respecting the feelings of those who have spoken about their painful experiences.

Sona Mohapatra questions the backlash against Tanushree Dutta

Sona shared a video on X and Instagram, where she questioned people who expected Tanushree to remain silent after Nana’s death. In her post, she wrote, “Death deserves dignity. So do the living. Mourning an actor is 1 thing. Demanding that a woman who spoke up about her trauma just shut up is another #India. Since when did death erase uncomfortable truths? Old age a virtue? Death = Sainthood? #TanushreeDutta #MeToo #NanaPatekar.”

Read more: Tanushree Dutta speaks about Sushant Singh Rajput after backlash over Nana Patekar remarks

Sona said she understood why people were mourning Nana but was troubled by the way Tanushree was being targeted online. She added, “Nana Patekar passed away yesterday, a celebrated actor, people are mourning him, understandably so. I have no issues with that. What’s disturbing me is the way people are attacking Tanushree Dutta. Seriously, what do you expect from her?”

Sona speaks about Tanushree’s experience

Sona also spoke about the difficulties Tanushree faced after raising allegations of sexual harassment against Nana. She pointed out that speaking publicly about such experiences can lead to humiliation and professional problems.

“This woman spoke up about her sexual harassment on sets with this gentleman. Fought an exhausting battle. Faced a public humiliation and professional consequences. And now, she’s supposed to forget her experience and perform what for you? Grief? That’ll comfort you?” Sona said. She also questioned women who were criticising Tanushree online. “Really? Is humiliating another woman your idea of engagement?” she asked.

Sona further said, “Dying shouldn’t erase uncomfortable chapters of someone’s life. You can celebrate an artist’s work, mourn his passing, and offer his family compassion. But you cannot demand that a woman rewrite her own history to make your mourning comfortable.”

Check out complete viral video of Sona Mohapatra here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@sonamohapatra)

What did Tanushree Dutta say after Nana Patekar’s death?

Tanushree faced criticism after referring to Nana’s death as ‘evil dead’. She also shared a video questioning why she should forgive someone who, according to her, had never apologised or accepted his mistake. Her remarks brought renewed attention to the allegations she made against Nana during the #MeToo movement in 2018. Nana denied the allegations at the time.

About Nana Patekar’s death

The actor was cremated with full state honours at his farmhouse in Donje village near Pune on the night of Thursday, October 8, 2026. The 75-year-old actor reportedly passed away earlier that day in Goa after suffering a severe cardiac arrest. Known for his intense performances and powerful dialogue delivery, Nana leaves behind a legacy spanning five decades in Hindi and Marathi cinema. His iconic films include Prahaar, Tirangaa, Yeshwant, Parinda, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Ab Tak Chhappan, Welcome and his iconic Natsamrat. He received three National Film Awards and the Padma Shri.