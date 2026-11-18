Sona Mohapatra reacts to Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi song amid their decade-old feud: ‘Not sure whose career needs sympathy’

Singer Sona Mohapatra has revisited her decade-old differences with Salman Khan after hearing his latest song Teri Sexy Beauty from Maatrubhumi. Looking back at the backlash she faced for speaking against the actor.

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Sona Mohapatra mocks Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi song Teri Sexy Beauty (PC: Instagram)

Sona Mohapatra has never been someone who hesitates to speak her mind, even when her opinions invite criticism. Over the years, the singer has openly expressed her views on several Bollywood personalities and industry-related issues. One of the most popular controversies was her public criticism of Salman Khan, which led to a prolonged controversy and considerable online backlash. Now, almost a decade after their differences first made headlines, Sona has brought the subject back into the conversation. This time, her reaction is linked to Salman’s latest song from his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.

Sona Mohapatra slams Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi song Teri Sexy Beauty

Sona Mohapatra shared a video on social media in which she reacted to Salman Khan’s latest song, Teri Sexy Beauty, from Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. The track features Salman and Chitrangda Singh and has attracted attention following its release.

In the video, Sona questioned the choice of the song’s lyrics, particularly because the film is reportedly inspired by the sacrifices of Indian soldiers. Recalling how she came across the track after returning to Mumbai from Kerala, the singer said that she was served the song by Instagram’s algorithm. Taking a sarcastic dig at it, she said, “And our superstar is singing about two pegs and becoming an aeroplane. And suddenly I remembered those condolences. This is the artistic universe I missed out on, is it? Yaha 10 aur gaane gaaleti, toh mera jeevan safal ho jata. And looking at the last 10 years, I’m not sure whose career needs sympathy.”

20 years in music. 10 years since I called out Salman Khan. And now ‘Teri Sexy Beauty’ arrives in a film about our soldiers’ sacrifices! Bollywood, you do write the strangest punchlines. To everyone who mourned my lost career… save your condolences, I continue to have a gr8 1:)) https://t.co/5PTZ5WiKjQ — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) November 17, 2026

She added, “I don’t know why power ke aas paas rahne ko success samajh baithe hain log, as though entry into somebody else’s kingdom is a bigger achievement than building your own. So, to everyone mourning my lost Bollywood career, don’t worry about me, I was busy living it up.”

She then connected the song to the comments she had heard over the years about her career. People had often suggested that she could have achieved greater success in Bollywood if she had not publicly criticised Salman.

Responding to those remarks, Sona said, “And looking at the last 10 years, I’m not entirely sure whose career needs all that sympathy.”

She also made it clear that she does not regret building her career independently instead of depending on opportunities within Bollywood.

Sona Mohapatra recalls 2016 controversy and backlash after criticising Salman Khan

During her video, Sona Mohapatra also revisited the controversy from 2016, when she criticised Salman Khan for comparing the exhaustion he experienced while shooting for Sultan to the experience of a rape survivor.

The actor had made the controversial remark while speaking about the physically demanding schedule of the film. His comments received widespread criticism, and Sona was among those who openly questioned his statement.

She said, “We are at the end of 2026 and it’s been 20 years for me of being a professional music artist. From bolo na abhi nahi aana, aaja wei, say aaj tak toh pehwari wari jaao re bawri and I’ve had an adventure of a life.” She then added, “One chapter worth revisiting with you guys: 2016. Das saal pehle, I called out the then industry superstar Salman Khan for comparing the exhaustion of shooting a film to the experience of a raped woman. Bas, phir kya, gang rape threats to me, pornographic morphed images, trolling unlimited, meri family aur mummy ke bhi gande gande gaaliya, dhamkiya. I had to make a police complaint.”

Recalling what followed, the singer said she received rape threats, obscene morphed pictures and abusive messages. She also claimed that her family, including her mother, was targeted with threats and filthy remarks.

Sona revealed that she had to file a police complaint following the online harassment. She also mentioned that the issue reached the then Women and Child Development Ministry under Maneka Gandhi, which took note of online abuse against women. The singer said the incident was not limited to 2016, as she faced further backlash when she spoke against Salman again a few years later.

About Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace

Salman Khan’s upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is a war drama directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced under Salman Khan Films. The film also stars Chitrangada Singh, Anoop Bikram Shahi, and Prashant Tamang. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4, 2026.