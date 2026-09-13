Sonali Kulkarni on why women no longer stop getting heroine roles after marriage: ‘Do you hear that nowadays? No’

Sonali Kulkarni says how audiences now have access to content from across the world and how actors have several platforms to showcase their talent.

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Sonali Kulkarni (PC- Instagram)

Sonali Kulkarni believes Bollywood is slowly moving away from the idea that actors must always look young on screen. The actress, who played Salman Khan’s mother in Bharat despite being younger than him, said both male and female actors are now more willing to explore different kinds of roles. In an interview, Sonali was asked whether women tend to get older roles earlier than men, who often continue to play young heroes. She said the industry and audience have changed, pointing out that actors are no longer afraid of taking on roles that reflect their age.

Recalling how actresses once stopped getting heroine roles after marriage, Sonali told News18, “There was a time when we used to discuss how women don’t get heroine roles once they marry. Do you hear that nowadays? No. Because I think the audience has proved that just like heroes get married, heroines can also get married. They can also have children. They can have families.”

She further spoke about how audiences now have access to content from across the world and how actors have several platforms to showcase their talent. Sonali added, “In this scenario, I don’t think we have room to complain that girls are getting different roles. I feel pity for those people who claim that they just want to be a hero. I don’t think any actor is that narrow-minded today. Whether a male actor or a female actor, they want to explore their talent.”

Sonali Kulkarni Praises Saif Ali Khan

Sonali then spoke about her Dil Chahta Hai co-stars Saif Ali Khan and Aamir Khan, praising them for choosing challenging roles instead of focusing only on their age or appearance.

“We have such versatile actors. I don’t think any actor will say that he wants to look young. If we talk about Saif Ali Khan, he is maturing like a fine wine; he isn’t fearing taking up the role of a young dad who is in love,” Sonali said.

She also praised Aamir Khan for experimenting with his roles and recalled his transformation in Dangal. The actress said, “Aamir Khan is the epitome of experimenting. I don’t think anyone has the courage to do what he has done in Dangal. Aamir Khan jiske poster lagte hain, ladkiyan bekarar hain, mar rahi hain shaadi karne ke liye. He is presenting himself as the father of 3-4 daughters without any prosthetic; then he is my hero. (Aamir Khan, whose posters are put up everywhere, has girls going crazy for him, dying to marry him. He is presenting himself as the father of three or four daughters without any prosthetics; then he is my hero). He is grinding himself fearlessly.”

‘They Don’t Fear Their Age’, Says Sonali Kulkarni

Sonali concluded that actors today are more interested in showcasing their acting abilities than maintaining a youthful image. “I don’t think any good actor is stuck in this competition where they want to look young. They are flaunting their talent. They are flaunting their command over acting. By all means, they don’t fear their age.”