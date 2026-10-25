Sonam Kapoor shares glimpse of life with her sons: ‘A house in chaos, and a very full heart’

Sonam Kapoor has shared a glimpse of her life as a mother of two, posting adorable pictures and videos with her sons, Vayu and Rudralok.

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Sonam Kapoor

Actress Sonam Kapoor is enjoying the little moments of motherhood as she spends time with her two sons. The actress recently gave fans a glimpse of her life at home, sharing pictures and videos that captured the everyday joys of raising her children. From toys scattered across the floor to quiet moments with her boys, Sonam’s latest post offered a peek into her world as a mother of two. Taking to Instagram, the Neerja actress shared a heartfelt note about her current phase of life. Describing the happy chaos at home, she wrote, “Toy cars everywhere, a house in chaos, and a very full heart. Life lately is wonderful… just watch where you step.”

Along with the note, Sonam posted a series of pictures with her sons and a video showing toys and other belongings scattered across the floor. The post reflected how her daily routine has changed with two young children at home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor shares special moments with her sons

One of the pictures showed Sonam sitting and bottle-feeding her younger son. The image carried the text, “Life lately is all about my boys.” Another picture featured the message, “Missing my Anand so much.” In another photograph, the actress was seen sitting on a bed and smiling while looking at her children. The post also included glimpses of the family spending time together, with one image highlighting the joy of creating memories with her sons.

Sonam also shared moments from their everyday activities, including making cupcakes with her elder son and taking her children for a walk. These small moments, captured in the pictures, showed how she is enjoying this phase of motherhood.

The actress’s post received love from friends and members of the film industry. Her best friend and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan reacted with heart emojis in the comments section.

Actress Bipasha Basu also showered love on Sonam’s family and wrote, “Awwww, the best. They are growing up soooo fast,” Karisma Kapoor commented. “Cuties,” Sunita Kapoor said. “My Angels.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are parents to two sons

Sonam Kapoor and her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja, have two sons. Their elder son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, was born on August 20, 2022. The couple welcomed their younger son, Rudralok, on March 29, 2026.

Sonam has occasionally shared glimpses of her family life on social media. Her latest post once again highlighted the happiness she finds in spending time with her children, even when life at home gets a little messy.

For the actress, the toys scattered across the floor and the everyday chaos appear to be part of a phase she is cherishing, one filled with love, family time and memories with her two boys.