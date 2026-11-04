Soni Razdan calls Diwali crackers ‘anti-national’ amid Dia Mirza video row: ‘Children are suffering’

Soni Razdan has urged people to avoid bursting firecrackers this Diwali, highlighting the harmful effects of air pollution on children's health.

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Soni Razdan

Actor Soni Razdan has joined the discussion around firecracker-free Diwali celebrations, raising concerns about the impact of air pollution on children’s health. In a strongly worded social media post, she said that bursting even one firecracker during the festival was ‘anti-national’ in her view. Her remarks come amid the controversy surrounding actor Dia Mirza’s awareness video urging people to celebrate an environment-friendly Diwali. A day after the Bombay High Court directed the Mumbai civic body to re-upload the deleted video, Soni shared her thoughts on the health risks caused by firecrackers.

Highlighting how air pollution affects young children, Soni wrote, “Any parent of a young child will tell you how much their children are suffering because of air pollution. How many school days they miss because of illness. So if you tell me that, in such circumstances, it is perfectly alright to burst even one cracker this Diwali, I can only say that it seems to me to be anti-life, anti-health and yes… anti-national,” Soni Razdan wrote.

She further added, “Health is a choice we make for ourselves and our children. Let us make the right one,” the Shaque actor added.

Soni shared the post late Tuesday night and has disabled the comments section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)

Dia Mirza’s video row reaches Bombay High Court

The controversy began after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) removed an awareness video featuring Dia Mirza, which appealed to people to celebrate a pollution-free Diwali. The video was reportedly taken down following an objection from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Reacting to the development, Dia shared a statement highlighting the importance of protecting the environment and public health. “Diwali celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair. The video was recorded in the interest of public awareness, with the intention of encouraging a healthier and more mindful celebration. Air pollution is a matter of public health, and every effort towards reducing it is a step towards a better environment for all,” Dia Mirza said.

The awareness video also featured several popular personalities, including Madhuri Dixit and cricketer Ajinkya Rahane. While their messages remained available, Dia’s portion was removed.

The matter reached the Bombay High Court, which questioned the civic body’s decision and highlighted the importance of keeping environmental awareness separate from religious and political differences.

Emphasising India’s secular values, the court observed, “We have not seen any politician or any person who made remarks yesterday put up videos spreading awareness. We are a secular country. We are really hurt by this. The issue pertains to the environment and every person, irrespective of their religion and caste, is breathing the same air.”

The court also said that the civic commissioner was right in choosing the celebrities for the awareness campaign and expressed disappointment over the controversy.

“There has to be a secular spirit, and the Constitution expects citizens to foster the same. If the clip was taken off, then it would be ideal that the same should be re-uploaded,” the court added.