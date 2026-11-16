Soni Razdan recalls smoking 100 cigarettes during Gumrah shoot while pregnant with Alia Bhatt: ‘Had no clue’

Veteran actress Soni Razdan has shared an unexpected memory from the sets of Mahesh Bhatt's 1993 film Gumrah. The actress revealed that she smoked around 100 cigarettes during a scene without knowing she was pregnant with Alia Bhatt.

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Soni Razdan with daughter Alia Bhatt (PC: Instagram)

Veteran actress Soni Razdan has shared an unusual memory from her acting career, taking everyone back to the time when she was shooting for one of her husband’s films. While actors often have interesting stories from film sets, Soni’s latest revelation is particularly surprising. The actress was working on Mahesh Bhatt’s 1993 film Gumrah when she unknowingly went through an experience that she still remembers. She was pregnant with her younger daughter, Alia Bhatt, at the time but had no idea about it. In a recent interview, Soni Razdan opened up about the incident, her experience of working during pregnancy and how the film industry has changed over the years.

Soni Razdan smoked around 100 cigarettes during Gumrah shoot while pregnant with Alia Bhatt

During an exclusive interview with SCREEN, Soni Razdan recalled shooting for Mahesh Bhatt’s 1993 film Gumrah, which starred Sridevi and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. Talking about one particular smoking sequence, the actress revealed that she ended up smoking around 100 cigarettes in a single day while filming the scene. What makes the incident even more surprising is that she did not know she was pregnant with Alia Bhatt at the time.

Recalling the experience, Soni said, “I was shooting that smoking scene, and I’d have smoked some 100 cigarettes in one day. I had no clue Alia was inside me! I’m not a smoker, but after that, I was just craving cigarettes.”

The actress also revealed that she performed the film’s famous gallows scene while pregnant. However, she took a long break from shooting afterwards. When she returned to the sets around five months later, her costumes no longer fitted her because she had developed a baby bump.

Recalling the situation, she said, “I also did that famous gallows scene when I was pregnant with her. Then there was a big break. Five months later, when I came back, my costumes wouldn’t fit me. I had a little bump by then. So, we had to alter the costumes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Soni Razdan recalls working during both pregnancies, praises Buniyaad makers

Soni Razdan also spoke about her experience of working while pregnant with her elder daughter, Shaheen Bhatt. She revealed that she was expecting her first child while shooting for the television show Buniyaad, which marked her television debut in 1986.

The actress praised directors Ramesh Sippy and Jyoti Swarup for making things comfortable for her during the shoot. Soni shared, “I got pregnant first while shooting for Buniyaad. The Sippys were so good to me. I was living in the boonies in the Lokhandwala complex, where you used to not even get a taxi in the morning to go to a shoot. We’d just started as a married couple. I didn’t have a car. They’d send me a car so that I didn’t have the stress of finding transport at 6 am. At that time, Lokhandwala wasn’t developed at all. Even on set, they gave me the best room and took good care of me.”

Soni and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt welcomed Shaheen in 1988, followed by Alia in 1993. The actress also recalled how difficult it was for working mothers in the entertainment industry during those years. She explained that actresses often had to be careful about discussing their children because producers worried that family responsibilities could affect their work.