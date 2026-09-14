Sonu Sood shares biggest lesson from Lord Ganesha: ‘Try and remove obstacles from other people’s lives’

Sonu Sood revealed that he first brought Lord Ganesha home after arriving in Mumbai, and the 27th year of the tradition has now begun.

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Sonu Sood

Actor Sonu Sood celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at his home on Monday and shared a message about compassion, kindness and helping others. The actor, who is known for his humanitarian work, said that Lord Ganesha has taught him to help people overcome the difficulties in their lives. Sonu also spoke about his 26-year-old tradition of bringing Bappa home. He revealed that he first brought Lord Ganesha home after arriving in Mumbai, and the 27th year of the tradition has now begun.

“When I first arrived in Mumbai, I asked for just one thing from Bappa: ‘Bappa, I want to bring you home, and please always keep us capable of bringing you home.’ Today, 26 years have passed and the 27th year has begun that Bappa continues to visit our home. Every year, He teaches us a new lesson about life,” Sonu told ANI.

“I would only say that whatever progress we have made in life to reach where we are today with all of you, it has been possible solely through Bappa’s blessings,” he added.

Sonu Sood Says Helping Others Is The Biggest Lesson From Bappa

Sonu said that a person’s family becomes bigger when they start thinking about others and helping people in need. “I believe your family truly becomes large when you start thinking about others. And when prayers are offered for you in people’s homes, there is nothing greater than that,” he said.

The actor said Lord Ganesha, who is known as Vighnaharta, or the remover of obstacles, teaches people to do the same for others. “Bappa has taught us that He is known as Vighnaharta (the remover of obstacles). The greatest lesson to learn from Bappa is to try and remove obstacles from other people’s lives. Bappa will take care of the rest Himself,” Sonu added.

Sonu further said that anyone can help others and that a person does not need to be wealthy or influential to make a difference. “You don’t necessarily have to be an actor, extremely wealthy, or influential. I believe that once you take the first step on the path shown by Bappa, He grants you the strength and creates the connections needed to relieve others of their troubles,” he said.

Sonu Sood On Making Time To Help Others

Talking about his humanitarian work, Sonu said that people have to make time rather than wait for it. “Time isn’t just available; you have to make time.” He added that people across the country and neighbouring nations are like an extended family and that helping them during difficult times is a responsibility.

“When they are in need, I believe it is our duty to set aside all work and go stand with them. When you are among them, you realize that these are the very people because of whom you have attained this position today,” he said.

Sonu Sood’s Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes

Sonu also extended his wishes to everyone celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. “May Bappa make the coming year filled with happiness for you. May all your dreams come true. Keep bringing smiles to people’s faces so that Bappa brings smiles into your life as well.”

“Heartfelt greetings—Ganpati Bappa Morya, Mangal Murti Morya!” he added.

Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated across the country with traditional rituals, prayers and community festivities. Devotees have been visiting temples and pandals to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha during the festival.