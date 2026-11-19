Sooraj Barjatya says Yeh Prem Mol Liya is not competing with Dhurandhar: ‘Every film has its place’

Sooraj Barjatya says the success of Dhurandhar and its sequel does not make Yeh Prem Mol Liya a competitor, as audiences enjoy films across different genres.

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Suraj Barjatya on Dhurandhar success (PC -Instagram)

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya believes there is space for every kind of film in theatres, and the success of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge does not make his upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya any less relevant. The director feels audiences enjoy different genres and that a family entertainer can find its own audience even after the success of a big action film. Speaking at the trailer launch of Yeh Prem Mol Liya in Mumbai on Wednesday, Barjatya said he was not looking at box-office numbers or competing with other films. His focus is on making a story that connects with audiences and brings families together in theatres. The film, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, will release on November 27.

When asked whether the success of Dhurandhar had increased expectations from his film, Barjatya said the two films belonged to different genres. He added, “Every film has its place. Dhurandhar is good in its way. It’s a wonderful film. But the audience also need a film like this, alongside Dhurandhar.”

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar featured Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. The film earned over Rs 1,300 crore worldwide, while its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, collected more than Rs 1,800 crore globally.

Barjatya also spoke about how his approach to filmmaking has changed over the years. He said that when he started his career, he wanted to make the number one film. However, his priorities have changed with time. He is now more interested in telling stories that connect with people rather than getting caught up in box-office records.

About Yeh Prem Mol Liya

The trailer of Yeh Prem Mol Liya, released on Wednesday, introduces a love story that questions some traditional expectations around marriage. The film raises an important question about why a woman is expected to leave her parental home after marriage and move into her husband’s family home.

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Anupam Kher, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Saumya Tandon, Surbhi Tiwari, Krish Rao and Shruti Seth, among others.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya is scheduled to release in theatres on November 27.